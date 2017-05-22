It's safe to say The Hardy Boyz are set to be the premier tag team at the top of the WWE for quite some time after their highly-anticipated return.

They captured RAW's tag team titles in their return on The Grandest Stage of them All and there's no reason to believe they'll be dropping the straps any time soon. They're one of the biggest draws on RAW despite being away from the WWE as long as they were.

It's hard to imagine a tag team legitimately challenging the Hardyz, who are an important piece of a struggling RAW show, but Matt teased a bigger challenge for he and Jeff. Matt dropped a few cryptic tweets during Backlash that could be the seeds of something much larger.

One of the reasons the "Broken" Hardyz decided to leave TNA was to expand their expedition of gold beyond the realm of Impact Wrestling. That led them to ROH to grab the titles from The Young Bucks, and ultimately back to WWE to claim the ultimate prize.

But there's another set of titles they can still attain, and Matt tweeted that they had their eyes on them during Backlash. Apparently the Broken Brothers were paying close attention to the strange tag team title match between The Usos and Breezango:

Winning both tag team titles would give the Hardyz a chance at a run as the undisputed WWE tag team champs, reigning over both brands and taking their expedition of gold to another level. The RAW titles are nice, but having the SmackDown titles as well?

Strangely enough, that seems to be the only direction the Hardyz can go from how over they are right now. They're a big enough draw and respected enough tag team that this actually would make some sense, and The Usos aren't afraid of the prospect of it:

It seems as though they're playing right into the heavily-Broken influenced Matt who was on social media last night. You can almost hear him cackling yeaaaasssss as he tweeted his response:

There's a long ways to go until the next cross-brand pay-per-view. SummerSlam isn't until August 20, which means the Hardyz would have to hold on as champions for nearly five months if they're going to compete title-for-title. That's a hefty run for The Usos as well.

Either way, it's worth keeping an eye on the tag team scene. A battle between each brand's champions would make for a great match, and perhaps is the only challenge left for The Hardy Boyz. Aside from the Anthem owl-men, of course.

