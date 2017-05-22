Bobby Roode picked up a big victory over Hideo Itami at WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago, retaining the NXT championship cleanly in a great match.

Roode will likely move on to the next batch of contenders in line, like Drew McIntrye, after putting Itami away in Chicago. Bobby's held the belt since taking it from Shinsuke Nakamura in January and has helped anchor the NXT after losing so much of its talent.

But while Roode may have won the match, he definitely took a loss during the physical bout. Something absolutely disgusting happened to Roode when he took a tough spinning elbow from Itami that somehow gets worse each time you see it.

The incident occurred as Roode bounced off the ropes, ultimately colliding with Hideo at incredibly high velocity when Itami connects with his elbow. Before we reveal what disgusting thing goes down, we'll just let the move play out and let you see for yourself:

Miss it? Here's a closer look at what went terribly wrong for Roode in this otherwise-normal sequence:

Yes, that's spit dangling from Roode's eye socket. When Itami drills him with an elbow you can see the spit fly up into the air, so high it disappears from sight of the camera. Somehow, someway, that little bit of spit lands right on Roode's face when the cameras are in close on his face.

The odds of that happening so perfectly? Who knows. It's the kind of thing that could never happen on purpose even if they tried to pull it off a million times. Here's to hoping nobody is choreographing something like this a million times at the WWE's Performance Center.

Other, much gnarlier, things have obviously happened in wrestling history, but there's something that feels dirty watching the spit dangle from his eye socket. Each time it lands on his face and drips down sends chills up the spine. That's just gross, man.

Roode clearly realizes it too as he wipes his own spot off his face, and he doesn't break stride. Obviously it's a pretty minor thing to recover from, but literally spitting in your own face is pretty darn nasty.

That's a small price to pay for retaining the title, though, and Roode has enjoyed a lengthy reign at the top of NXT. Itami gave him his best shot and it still wasn't enough, and Roode continues to be built up as one tough champion to pin for the three count.

