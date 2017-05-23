GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Who will the Usos defend their titles against next? (©Twitter @WWE).

Future plans for the Smackdown tag team titles revealed

Backlash has passed by and has given the WWE several big stories which have seemingly reshaped Smackdown Live.

From a new WWE Champion, to a potential new contender for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Backlash gave the fans what they wanted from the first Smackdown exclusive show since February.

Questionable challengers

Two of the three title matches on Sunday night had what some fans had called questionable challengers in Jinder Mahal and Breezango.

While Mahal would actually go on to win the WWE title, Breezango fell short of the Smackdown tag titles against the Usos.

The match showcased a comical side to the challengers and received mixed reviews from fans on social media.

However many had questioned why Breezango were in the title match to begin with and Dave Meltzer indicated that one of the prevailing fan theories was correct on Monday.

Meltzer claimed that Breezango were just filling space on Smackdown and buying time for the arrival of the New Day.

The New Day moved to Smackdown in the Superstar shake up but have been kept off of TV due to an injury to Kofi Kingston.

They are now expected to debut on Smackdown and instantly be given a chance at the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

The longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history have largely been out of the title picture for several months and have been missing from WWE TV since two weeks following WrestleMania.

Kingston suffered his injury at the hands of the Revival the night after WrestleMania and hasn't been seen since.

A new title picture

The Smackdown Live tag team title division is not proving to be as effective as the rest of the divisions across both RAW and Smackdown.

The titles weren't defended at either the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and with the Usos now holding the belts, they appear to lack quality opposition.

The feud between them and highly rated former NXT stars American Alpha didn't really get off the ground and as a result, the division has struggled.

The addition of the New Day however will give the division a huge boost and add some main event names to the title chase.

John Cena
WWE
WWE Smackdown

