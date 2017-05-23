Smackdown is currently reeling from just it's second brand exclusive show of the year on Sunday night.

Backlash featured three different title matches, but the one title that wasn't put on the line was the Smackdown Women's Championship.

A new title challenge

Rather than defending her title, Women's Champion Naomi teamed with Becky Lynch and Charlotte to take on the so-called 'welcoming committee' of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

The welcoming committee was victorious on Sunday night with Natalya getting the winning pinfall on Naomi herself.

Moving past Backlash, it now appears that the six woman tag team match will spawn a Women's Championship rivalry.

According to a report published by Ringside News on Monday, Smackdown Women's Champion will now enter a feud against Natalya.

The Queen of Hearts can be viewed as the leader of the welcoming committee and after winning the match for her team, could be set for a title opportunity.

There were many different theories about what might transpire at Backlash and one of the main theories was that Charlotte would return to her heel roots and attack her team mates.

That didn't however happen and with a bond formed between the three, it seems unlikely that Charlotte will be the next challenger for the title.

If Natalya does go on to challenge Naomi, the title match will likely take place at the Money in the Bank event in June.

Several new roads

The match at Backlash appears to have opened the door for several new feuds on the Smackdown women's roster.

With Naomi and Natalya set to face off for the title, that raises questions over the immediate future of Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

With Carmella and Tamina also involved, the four could still find themselves on a collision course ahead of Money in the Bank.

However the current feuds on the Smackdown roster could still allow one more name to be added to the show.

Lana has been advertised on Smackdown over the last few weeks and is expected to make her in-ring debut soon.

Her arrival is currently full of potential for the Smackdown women's roster as she could end up facing anyone in the division.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Lana finds herself mixed up in the title picture sooner rather than later.

