The night after WrestleMania brought about a lot of debuts and returns to Monday Night RAW with names like the Revival and Finn Balor both making appearances.

One debut that almost went unrecognised however was the debut of the Drifter, Elias Sampson.

Keeping the fans waiting

Sampson first appeared on the stage of Monday Night RAW the night after WrestleMania but didn't actually get into the ring that night - or any night since.

Before Monday's episode of RAW, Sampson had randomly appeared in backstage segments where he would play his guitar then leave.

But Monday night was different as he found himself involved in a conversation with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle would point out the fact that Sampson hadn't had a match on RAW so far and would go about changing it.

Angle would make the match for later that night, pitting Sampson against the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose's challenger at Extreme Rules the Miz was on commentary for the match but the start really got the crowd interacting with the former NXT star.

Sampson would sit on a stool before the match and treat the WWE Universe to a song - s performance which was heavily booed by the fans in attendance.

Once the match got underway however, Sampson certainly held his own against the Intercontinental Champion and even got the win thanks to the Miz.

Miz would attack Sampson and intentionally get Ambrose disqualified meaning that Sampson's first match on the main roster technically ends in victory.

Following the match, Ambrose would try to get his hands on the Miz but that proved to be a difficult task with Ambrose being beaten down by both men.

Sampson has finally made an impact on the main roster and found himself embroiled in the Intercontinental title feud - something that could continue further down the line.

A meaningful result

Miz interfering in the match wasn't unexpected, but his choice to attack Sampson rather than Ambrose was a decision filled with meaning.

The two will face off at Extreme Rules with the title on the line and the special ruling that if Ambrose gets disqualified, he will lose his title.

Miz purposefully getting Ambrose disqualified was a significant moment that shows just how smart the Miz can be with stipulation like that.

