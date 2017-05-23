New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is off to an astounding start to his MLB career.

The 25-year-old rookie is hitting .315 with 15 home runs and 30 RBIs through 40 games to start the year and has captivated the entire baseball community with not only his incredible display of power at the plate, but also his team-first mentality that is obvious every time he opens his mouth.

For that reason, some have already compared him to Yankee great Derek Jeter.

Article continues below

Since Judge’s last name can easily be turned into a marketing ploy, the Bronx Bombers unveiled an incredible feature at Yankee Stadium that will likely be a mainstay for years to come.

Since fans have shown up to games in judges’ robes and white wigs in tribute to the right fielder, the Yankees constructed “The Judge’s Chambers”, three rows complete with faux wood paneling in resemblance to a courtroom jury box.

According to the Associated Press, the team will determine who will get upgraded to the special seats. Those wearing Judge jerseys and t-shirts inside the stadium will be targeted, along with their families.

"It's exciting, that's all I can really say," Judge said. "All the off-the-field stuff, the promotions, they're great. But I've still got a job to do on the field. If I'm not doing my job on the field, all this other stuff wouldn't be happening.”

"Aaron's a unique and engaging player and The Judge's Chambers is a reflection of that," Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said.

After New York’s 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch spoke with the slugger about his fun cheering section.

"It's pretty cool," Judge said. "When you come to a game, it's supposed to be fun for the players and the fans. I feel like it might be something that's fun for the fans out there.”

Yankees brass brought the concept up to him before unveiling it to the public.

"They just brought it up to me and said 'Hey, this is what we're going to do.' They're going to put out a section and call it Judge's Chambers and give them little judge outfits and we'll see what happens. I think it turned out great.”

Overall, Judge seems pretty happy that he already has a permanent fixture in the iconic stadium. "I think it's great," he explained. "Obviously, the fans get excited about seeing him play on both sides of the ball. I might go up there early when I get to the field tomorrow before BP and check it out. I think it's a good addition."

It remains to be seen if he will hit a ball to the Judge's Chambers or not. If his torrid start is any indication, a few balls might end up there before the end of the season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms