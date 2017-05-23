GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Hardys face a tough task at Extreme Rules (©Twitter @Enzo_Marino).

Matt Hardy adds stipulation to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Football News
There is less than two weeks until the Extreme Rules event and the match card is beginning to take shape.

Title matches have already been announced for all but one RAW Championship, but one of them upped the stakes on Monday night.

A new challenge

It was announced earlier on Monday that Sheamus would face off against Matt Hardy with the winner having the right to choose the stipulation for their title match in two weeks.

With any stipulation available to the victor, the two fought ferociously for the right to control both teams fates.

Their respective tag team partners Jeff Hardy and Cesaro were at ringside for the match, but both would become involved before the result was finalised.

Hardy would emerge victorious after the distraction by his brother gave him the opening to take the Celtic Warrior for the three count.

After the match however, Hardy announced the special stipulation for Extreme Rules' Tag Team title match.

Announcing that the four men will compete inside of a steel cage was an announcement that the fans in attendance certainly approved of.

Locking the four men inside the steel cage - given Sheamus and Cesaro's new found sense of brutality is a decision that could backfire on the RAW Tag Team Champions.

The two teams will now battle surrounded by steel with the fans desperate to see Matt Hardy unleash his Broken gimmick on the company.

Away from the Tag Team titles, Jeff Hardy is being tipped for a big push in the singles division - one that could take him on a championship run all of his own.

A big night shaping up

With Extreme Rules just around the corner, most of the big matches for the event have already been made.

Including a Fatal 5-way match to decide the new number one contender for the Universal Championship, 

Matches for the Intercontinental Championship and RAW Women's Championship help to headline the event.

Extreme Rules should be an enjoyable event for the fans and the addition of a steel cage match is certainly one that will help to make it a night to remember.

Topics:
WWE
Matt Hardy
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

