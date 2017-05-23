Warriors complete sweep, take down Spurs on the road

Warriors 129, Spurs 115; Warriors win series 4-0
Stephen Curry (36/5/6) led the Warriors in scoring, Kevin Durant (29/12/4) had a double-double and Draymond Green (16/8/8) filled the stat sheet as Golden State hung on after getting off to a 31-19 lead in the first quarter. The Warriors shot 55.8 percent and pulled down 55 rebounds while the Spurs shot 42.3 percent and recorded 41 boards. Kyle Anderson (20/6/2) led San Antonio in scoring off the bench while LaMarcus Aldridge (8/7/3) played just 22 minutes and shot 4-for-11 from the field in the losing effort.
