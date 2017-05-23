For the first time since 2012, Real Madrid are champions of Spain.

Los Blancos secured the title with a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday, ensuring Barcelona didn’t make it a hat-trick of titles.

It’s incredible to think that a club as successful as Los Blancos can go four years without a league trophy.

But in that time, they’ve also won the Copa del Rey and two Champions League titles. So it hasn’t been all that bad.

Madrid have an opportunity of achieving the double when they take on Juventus in the final of the European competition in June.

It’s taken a while, but the pieces are finally slotting together at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona, who will have a new manager in charge for the 2017-18 season, have to be concerned.

There’s been plenty of change at Madrid since their last title. In 2011-12, Jose Mourinho was in charge, Iker Casillas was the club’s captain and Xabi Alonso and Mesut Ozil were crucial players.

Fast forward to the present day and a few pieces, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, remain.

But for plenty, this is their first La Liga triumph. That includes Luka Modric, who arrived in 2012, and Gareth Bale, who joined a year later.

Modric and Bale's culture shock

Modric and Bale both signed for Madrid from Tottenham, where trophies weren’t as demanded to the extent they are in the Spanish capital.

The pair will have quickly learned of the importance of silverware at Real Madrid. But one thing they have only just found out is that La Liga does their title celebrations a little differently to the Premier League.

In England’s top flight, the champions lift the trophy on the final day of the season. But in Spain, the ceremony is conducted at the beginning of the following season.

Modric and Bale weren’t aware of that, however.

Modric and Bale were confused

Footage of the pair asking for the trophy has been released. Modric is seen asking where the trophy is before finding out why that the presentation will be held later in the year.

Bale then discusses it with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“No trophy?” the Welshman asks his teammate.

“It’s a f****** joke!” Ronaldo responds.

It's a pretty rubbish way of doing things, in all honesty. Who wants to wait months to lift the trophy?!

Check it out below.

