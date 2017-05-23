GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique received updates from Malaga vs Real Madrid on Barcelona bench

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Heading into the final day of the La Liga season, Barcelona needed a miracle.

The title was out of the Blaugrana’s hands. Real Madrid needed just a point at Malaga to become champions - and Malaga had nothing to play for.

Yet there would have been a small part of Luis Enrique that, prior to kick-off, believed. That thought it possible that Zinedine Zidane’s side would slip up under the pressure and allow Barca to snatch the title.

Article continues below

It took Cristiano Ronaldo just two minutes to crush those dreams, however.

The Portuguese star gave Los Blancos the lead when he rounded Carlos Kameni and slotted home. Karim Benzema doubled Real’s lead shortly after half-time and Zidane’s side saw out the the rest of the match untroubled.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Goldberg reveals the two WWE superstars he'd want to face if he returns

Goldberg reveals the two WWE superstars he'd want to face if he returns

Matt Hardy teases major tag team feud with Twitter call out

Matt Hardy teases major tag team feud with Twitter call out

Antoine Griezmann will sign for Man United if two things happens

Antoine Griezmann will sign for Man United if two things happens

At the Camp Nou, Barca battled back from a 2-0 deficit against Eibar to win 4-2. Their resilience counted for nothing in the end, though.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-EIBAR

Enrique blamed results at the Camp Nou

Unless Barcelona can overcome Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday, the season will be classed as a major disappointment. It was Barca’s results at home that ultimately cost them the title, according to Enrique.

"[The comeback] was a clear sign of what this team is and what it is capable of, of never giving up ever," the outgoing manager said, per ESPN FC.

"But we haven't ended the season as we wanted. La Liga is 38 games long and it rewards consistency. We were not consistent enough -- especially earlier in the season at home -- to win the league and we have paid for that.

"We didn't depend on ourselves [going into the final day]. We fought until the very end and now we congratulate a worthy champion."

Gracious in defeat. Fair play, Luis.

Enrique was given updates from Malaga vs Madrid

The 47-year-old wasn’t so calm during Barca’s match. He cut an agitated figure on the bench as he received updates from Madrid’s game against Malaga.

Enrique couldn’t get too caught on in what was happening at La Rosaleda Stadium, however. He was too busy on the touchline trying to change this as his team fell 2-0 behind.

Check out the footage below.

Can Barcelona win the title next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane
Lionel Messi
Luis Enrique
Football
Gareth Bale
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Goldberg reveals the two WWE superstars he'd want to face if he returns

Goldberg reveals the two WWE superstars he'd want to face if he returns

Matt Hardy teases major tag team feud with Twitter call out

Matt Hardy teases major tag team feud with Twitter call out

Antoine Griezmann will sign for Man United if two things happens

Antoine Griezmann will sign for Man United if two things happens

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Something absolutely disgusting happened to Roode during TakeOver: Chicago

Something absolutely disgusting happened to Roode during TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again