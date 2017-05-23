GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antoine Griezmann's move to Manchester United is dependent on two things

Antoine Griezmann got Manchester United fans excited on Monday when he rated the chances of him signing for the Premier League club as six out of 10.

The Frenchman also insisted that there’s a seven out of 10 chance that he will stay with Atletico Madrid - but that’s hardly rousing, so it went unreported by many outlets.

Still, Griezmann admitted that it’s possible he will sign the Red Devils. He had the chance to deny any talk of a move but he didn’t.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet COPE are claiming that United are ready to double Griezmann’s £130,000-per-week wages.

It wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if the 26-year-old wanted a change of scenery.

Atletico Madrid finished 15 points behind eventual La Liga winners Real Madrid, and also lost to their rivals in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

And while finishing third in Spain and reaching the final four of Europe’s premier cup competition is much better than ending up sixth in the Premier League and playing in the Europa League, Griezmann probably senses something is developing at Old Trafford.

Europa League final

Jose Mourinho has the opportunity to land his second trophy of the season when United take on Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

And there would be no better way for United to confirm their return to the Champions League than by signing Griezmann.

It’s impossible to understate just how important Wednesday’s tie is. Mourinho ended up sacrificing United’s chances of finishing in the top four to ensure his players are ready for the final, so he faces heavy criticism if that plan backfires.

Griezmann's move to Man United dependent on two things

Although Europa League football didn’t deter Paul Pogba last summer, the same might not happen with Griezmann.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague and Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the France international will sign for United if they win the Europa League.

Balague adds that Griezmann will “think about it” if Ajax beat the Red Devils.

Griezmann’s move is also dependent on United paying his £86 million release clause. That shouldn’t be an issue, however - the club paid £89m for Pogba last year.

Griezmann playing just behind Marcus Rashford, with Pogba in midfield? Watch out, Europe.

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-TRAINING

How would Man United line-up with Griezmann in the XI? Let us know in the comments section below!

