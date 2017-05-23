John Terry's Chelsea career may officially be over, but whether the 36-year-old will decide to retire is still in question.

For the fifth time in the former England defender's Chelsea career, Terry lifted the Premier League on Sunday to mark a fitting ending to a wonderful career at Stamford Bridge.

Over the course of 19 years in west London, the Blues legend helped Chelsea to silverware on 17 occasions - including the Champions League and Europa League.

It's an achievement that very few players will surpass at the Bridge, while none of the club's supporters will ever forget his importance to their success over the past two decades.

And while Terry could add a fifth FA Cup medal to his tally this season - thanks to his involvement earlier in the competition - the defender is already debating whether to hang up his boots for good.

Unquestionably, it's a scenario that every player dreads coming to the end of their career, but with the Chelsea legend admitting he feels "fitter than I’ve ever been", it suggests retirement may be off the cards for now.

Bournemouth and West Brom have both been linked with moves for free agent Terry, while one final big payday in China is another option for the former Three Lions star.

Terry fears retiring too early

"I need to take a step back away from the bubble and say, 'What does John Terry want to do?'," said Terry, per Goal.

"I never want to be that player who says, 'I wish I'd played a couple more years.' You can’t replace these moments."

And former Chelsea teammate and club legend Frank Lampard - who left Stamford Bridge in 2014 for brief spells at Manchester City and New York City FC - plus former England teammate Jamie Carragher have both given Terry advice before he makes any hasty decisions.

Lampard and Carragher have both retired in recent seasons - the latter having played his entire career at Liverpool - and Terry now must decide whether he can face playing for one of the Blues' Premier League rivals.

Former teammates advice Blues captain

"Once you stop, that's it. I have put in a few calls to ex-players, Jamie Carragher, Lamps. Everyone says, 'Play as long as you can.'" Terry added.

Terry has admitted he remains open-minded about his future for now, as he continues to work on his coaching badges with a potential career in management down the line.

"Ideally, I want to play as long as I can," Terry added. "­Physically, I know I can. This year I'm probably fitter than I’ve ever been.

“Everything is an option. I’m not ruling anything out. Whether that be retirement, playing, going into management – I’m halfway through my B-Licence – this or that."

