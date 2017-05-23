Ten-man Arsenal produced a spirited display on the 2016-17 Premier League final day to beat Everton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, but it wasn't enough.

As they always seem to do, the Gunners put together a five-match winning streak to close the campaign, but wins for Manchester City and Liverpool condemned them to a fifth-place finish.

It means that will play Europa League football next term, and it's the first time in Arsene Wenger's entire tenure that they've missed out on Champions League qualification.

The 67-year-old has been at the club since 1996, but many fans are crying out for change, from the French manager to majority shareholder Stan Kroenke.

So, Arsenal will take no part in Europe's elite club competition next year, and while their supporters are obviously disappointed, it isn't all bad news - and here's why.

Why it's not all bad for Arsenal fans

Due to the absence of Champions League football at the Emirates for the first time since it opened in 2006, Arsenal have decided to reduce their season ticket prices.

In addition to that, those who have already purchased theirs for the 2017-18 season are set to be refunded, with the majority receiving more than £100 back from the club.

In an attempt to get their most loyal supporters on side, Arsenal, who haven't won the league since 2004, have made the first seven cup competition games inclusive on the ticket.

What Arsenal emailed to fans

The full email sent to Gunners fans by Emirates bosses said, per The Mirror: "The weekend results have confirmed that next season we will be competing in the UEFA Europa League.

"Obviously it's disappointing for us not to have qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years but we must now focus on a different competition, facing new teams and challenge to win UEFA Europa League.

"We have previously announced that there will be no increase to GA pricing for Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, League Cup games in Season 2017/18.

"The club has always considered that pricing for the Europa League would be different from the Champions League so we have reviewed our approach for next season and have applied a discount on your season ticket for the Europa League element."

The email, which was sent out yesterday, continued: "This has resulted in a reduction of (price) compared to the standard price you paid last year.

"Your season ticket will continue to include admission to all 19 home Premier League matches and the first seven home cup matches in European competitions and the Emirates FA Cup, subject to match categorisation held at Emirates Stadium."

