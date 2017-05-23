Everyone has an opinion on John Terry’s contrived farewell at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea were playing Sunderland on the final day of the season when Terry was substituted off in the 26th minute.

Chelsea’s players then lined up next to the dugout to give Terry a guard of honour as he left the pitch.

David Moyes, who resigned on Monday, admitted that Sunderland’s players had agreed to kick the ball out in the 26th minute - a reference to Terry’s shirt number - to ensure the tribute could be carried out as planned.

This has actually led to an investigation from the FA after it emerged that three punters had won thousands of pounds by betting on the precise time that Terry would be withdrawn.

Conte: 'It was a fantastic idea'

Chelsea fans loved it, of course. So too did Antonio Conte, who said it was a “fantastic idea”.

"I think that we had to find the best for him - to start the game and to be substituted in 26 minutes, his shirt number,” the Chelsea boss said, per BBC Sport.

"To see our players prepare a guard of honour for him was great, a fantastic idea.

"He deserved this. He's a legend of this club, not just this club but one of the best defenders in the world."

Terry: 'It was my idea'

Terry later revealed that he had to negotiate with Conte in order to get his planned farewell.

"I kind of negotiated with the manager to play 26 minutes and come off,” the 36-year-old said.

"I think he wanted to get the boys that didn't play on Monday night against Watford and give them a run-out. It was a compromise between the two of us."

Collymore blasted Terry

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore said he watched Terry’s tribute and thought, ‘This is the biggest load of self-indulgent b******* I’ve ever heard of’, per the Mirror.

Freddie Flintoff ripped Terry

While Collymore decided to blast the Chelsea legend, Freddie Flintoff thought it would be best simply to mock him.

The former England cricketer ripped into JT, even doing an impression of the centre-back, on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Why didn’t his teammates say, ‘John, this is stupid, it’s bonkers’?” Flintoff says.

Check out the hilarious clip below.

