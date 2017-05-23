Liverpool have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

It was one of Jurgen Klopp's primary targets at the beginning of his first full season in charge at Anfield and successfully achieved it with victory over Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

Europe's premier club competition is a welcome return amongst Reds fans who have only seen their side feature in the competition once in the past seven seasons.

But Klopp is desperate to ensure that the Reds, once again, become a regular feature in the Champions League and is already taking big strides by putting his plans in place for next season.

That will largely be defined by the signings he makes when the transfer window opens and a return to Europe's elite club competition is set to significantly improve the Reds' chances of capturing their targets.

Liverpool have struggled in recent years to capture high-profile names, given their lack of involvement in the Champions League.

However, there is now genuine hope for Klopp that he can acquire the players he desires, which will allow the German to have a squad with the strength in depth to compete both domestically and in Europe.

Captain James Milner, though, has fired a warning at Liverpool's prospective summer signings and warns them that they must join for all the rights reasons - not just to compete in Europe.

Milner warns potential Reds signings

"It’s disrespectful to the club if you say the only reason you are going to Liverpool is for Champions League," said Milner, per the Daily Mail.

"With the history, the manager and the players at this club, it’s slightly disrespectful if the only reason you come is that.

"Maybe (we are more attractive) but it’s one thing saying you’re coming to play in the Champions League and another proving you’re good enough to play in it.

"You have to come here and do the business. It’s alright saying you should be in the top four."

Klopp begins summer recruitment

Klopp met with the club's sporting director, Michael Edwards, on Monday to discuss their plans in the summer transfer market.

Their transfer business will by no means be expected to make the Reds Premier League title contenders overnight or a force in the Champions League. But Milner believes Liverpool already possess the quality to compete amongst the best.

Milner added: "You look how strong the Premier League is, all top sides, and we’ve shown on our day we can beat anyone."

