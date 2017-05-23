One of Liverpool's biggest problems over the past two years has been their lack of a reliable goalkeeper to help provide some stability behind an ever-improving defensive line.

Simon Mignolet has provided a few moments of genius this season, but only after being dropped earlier in the campaign for new recruit Loris Karius.

The German under-21 international failed to cover himself in glory, too, and could even be on the move himself in the coming months as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshuffle the pack ahead of next season where he will hope to sustain a more credible title challenge.

Mignolet remains the club's first choice stopper for now, but that could be about to change as a story in Spanish publication AS has them linked with one very interesting name.

When Iker Casillas departed Real Madrid in 2015 to join Portuguese giants Porto, many believed that it was the beginning of the end for the legendary Spanish international, but according to reports, there are serious links between himself and Liverpool.

The 36-year-old is set to leave Porto this summer on a free transfer and apparently has offers from Turkey, China and Qatar as well as Merseyside.

However, despite the lure of some serious money from the Far East, he is said to be giving a lot of thought to a switch to Anfield and favours the challenge of the Premier League above anything else.

Liverpool's qualification into next season's Champions League is also said to be a big draw for the veteran stopper.

During his incredible career, Casillas has made a total of 175 appearances in the competition with both Real Madrid and Porto and is eager to extend his run.

And furthermore, he would arrive at Anfield in good form, having kept 23 clean sheets from his 43 games this term.

Despite his advancing years, it would be a great sight to see Casillas in the English top flight. Better late than never as they say.

For years, the Spaniard ran Gianluigi Buffon close as the best goalkeeper in the world of the current generation, and though his powers are what they used to be he is still a more than capable player in between the sticks.

Casillas returned to Madrid yesterday to begin his post-season holiday with his family but isn't expected to return to Porto. Perhaps he will pitch up next to a smiling Jurgen Klopp at some point.

