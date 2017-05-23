It is the stuff of legend seeing a jacked up Kell Brook undergo intense training at a lethal boot camp in the Canary Islands as he heads to the ring in Sheffield this Saturday to defend his IBF welterweight title against Errol Spence.

This massive fight comes a mere couple of years after he was involved in a tragic machete attack while visiting the popular tourist destination of Tenerife in Spain.

Looking back on the incident that left him fighting for his life, let alone his career, Brook feels as though the attack made him a better man.

Following the rogue attack, which occurred in 2014, doctors feared that Brook may never step into the ring again, but the ace boxer was determined to defy the odds and make his comeback.

His match against Spence could have a massive impact on his career, and he will have the extra punch to pack in his expansive arsenal of gravitas, focus and will, having survived such an incident.

He looked in stellar shape as pictures of him training in Fuerteventura, which is just across the water from Tenerife, emerged. Brook is eager to meet the 147lb limit, and it looks as though he is well on course to doing so.

Speaking about the Tenerife tragedy that had fans waiting with baited breath, the 31-year-old claims that the incident serves as fuel for his fights, saying to reporters: “Has what happened had a lasting affect on my life? Absolutely.

“You take it for granted, don’t you? If you break your arm or something like that, it makes you realise how lucky you were before it was broken.

“It’s definitely done something to me and how I live my life. I could have never walked again – or died. I’m just happy to be in this position and where I am today. You never stop learning and everything that’s happened in my career, my ups and downs, mean I know myself now.

“I know that taking myself out of certain situations is working for me. I think I’m realising how I tick now.”

Brook has stuck to an impressive routine during over the 12-week camp that he describes as “train, eat, sleep, repeat,” which includes the occasional crazy golf outing. “We need to break it up a bit so we do all sorts of things,” he added.

“Crazy golf is a favourite. I’m not really that good. I stick it in the trees most of the time. It’s always on a toss of a coin who wins and it can get heated!”

Whatever the case, Brook deserves the respect of the boxing community after making a miraculous recovery and will have won the hearts of many of the 27,000 who will be on site to watch him battle it out to defend his title.

