Floyd Mayweather has given more credence to a record-breaking Conor McGregor fight by naming his preferred undercard for the bout.

The 40-year-old was at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday to watch Gervonta Davis retain the junior lightweight title, stopping England’s Liam Walsh in the third round.

‘Money’ Mayweather told ESPN that if/when the fight does happen, Davis v Jack is the undercard he would like.

He said: "If me and Conor McGregor get in the ring, and I believe it will happen, I'd love to have Gervonta Davis on the undercard. I would also like Badou Jack to be on the undercard.”

Coincidently, both Davis and Jack are represented by the 40-year-old's promotion company Mayweather Promotions.

Badou Jack, the former super middleweight title holder, fought Londoner James DeGale to a majority draw in an entertaining unification fight in January this year at New York’s Barclays Centre, and he has tweeted that being on the undercard of Mayweather v McGregor sounds good to him.

As for Mayweather, he was dropping hints left, right, and centre, and he admitted that he career may not be over just yet when he said: “I had a great career, and my career may not be over.

"No. 50 may be against Conor McGregor, but we'll just have to wait and see."

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has not had a fight since his easy victory over Andre Berto in September 2015 and has repeatedly suggested that he will pocket considerably more than Irishman McGregor, with ‘Money’ earning around $15 million for the fight.

However, Dana White, the UFC president, has said that he believes the purse between the two fighters will not be that far apart, and if the fight sells well, then Mayweather could take home around $100m whilst McGregor will pocket $75m.

Contract negotiations are currently ongoing following McGregor signing his side of the deal on Tuesday last week, and Dana White is keen to meet with Mayweather’s representative Al Haymon to discuss terms of the deal.

Anthony Joshua on the Undercard!?

WBA Super and IBF world heavyweight title holder Anthony Joshua has made a request that if the McGregor – Mayweather super fight does go ahead, the 27-year-old wants to be on the undercard.

Speaking to iFL TV the heavy-weight champ told Mayweather: "Get me on the undercard!

"Yeah, why not? It's big.

"That's legendary s---. That fight will go down in history. It will be part of history."

Indeed it will! Still needs Mayweather’s signature though..

