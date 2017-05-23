The Premier League has announced its nominees for the 2016-17 Goal of the Season award and there are some formidable contenders for sure.

It was a season for scissor kicks, overhead kicks and even scorpion kicks and some of the most inventive goals in Premier League history have graced the top-flight this season.

That doesn't mean there haven't been some textbook solo efforts that the likes of Dimitri Payet and Eden Hazard bestowed upon us, and we've seen some screamers too.

However, one glaring omission from the 10-man shortlist comes in the form of Olivier Giroud.

The Arsenal forward scored, arguably, the most difficult goal of the campaign with a scorpion kick against Crystal Palace back in January, but he was pipped to Goal of the Month by Andy Carroll's scissor kick.

It appears that in order to be nominated for the Goal of the Season, you have to win the Goal of the Month, too. Seems pretty ridiculous that four masterpieces could occur in one month, and yet, only one goal can make the final cut.

Giroud's strike did manage to make the top three for Match of the Day, but the Premier League's rules have robbed him of a chance here.

Fans are being asked to vote for their winner, and the result will be combined with the views of a panel of experts to determine who claims the award.

Refresh your memory with the list of nominees below.

Christian Stuani, Middlesbrough (vs Sunderland)

The Teeside forward hit top bins across the 'keeper from around 25 yards.

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (vs Chelsea)

A stunning strike from the England midfielder as he whipped the ball into the far corner to earn Liverpool an away win at Stamford Bridge.

Dimitri Payet, West Ham (vs Middlesbrough)

West Ham's favourite guy. Before the bitter break up, the Frenchman managed to ignite the Hammers' dreadful start to the season with an outrageous solo effort.

Pedro, Chelsea (vs Tottenham)

It's great football from Chelsea in the build up first and foremost, but the Cyruff turn from Pedro before he opens his body up for a lovely curling finish is special.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man United (vs Sunderland)

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic found the Armenian in the box, the former Dortmund man produced an absurd scorpion kick

Andy Carroll, West Ham (vs Crystal Palace)

Many people's favourite to win. The injury-prone target man produced a scissor kick right out of the top draw with the sweetest connection.

Eden Hazard, Chelsea (vs Arsenal)

Some say Francis Coquelin is still chasing after Eden Hazard to this very day. What a special solo goal it was.

Andros Townsend, Crystal Palace (vs West Brom)

After tackling teenager Jonathan Leko deep in his own half, Townsend goes all the way on his own before producing a cool, low finish.

Pedro, Chelsea (vs Everton)

The Chelsea man makes the list again, this time for a thunderbolt with his weaker foot away at Everton.

Emre Can, Liverpool (vs Watford)

A simply ridiculous overhead kick from the German midfielder to give Liverpool a priceless win. The timing, technique - everything about it is insane.

