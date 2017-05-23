Twenty-two people, including children, were killed in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena last night.

US singer Ariana Grande had finished a concert when a lone male set off a homemade bomb. The blast happened in the foyer of the arena at 22:35 BST.

The BBC are reporting that 59 people were injured in the attack.

Tributes have flooded in from professional footballers and clubs around the world. Man United took a break from their preparations for the Europa League final to hold a minute’s silence at Carrington on Tuesday morning.

The Premier League club also released a statement.

“Everyone at Manchester United is deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena,” it read.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, including our supporters, club staff and members of our community such as the children from our Manchester United Foundation partner schools who were attending the concert at the Arena.”

Ronaldo and Beckham paid tribute

Manchester United players Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham were among those to pay their respects.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009. He wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear the news from Manchester. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims. #prayformanchester.”

Beckham added: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…”

Gareth Bale, Wayne Rooney, David de Gea, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker also paid tribute on social media.

UEFA accepted Man United’s request to cancel this evening’s press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game against Ajax in the wake of the attack.

A United statement said: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night, and the effect that this has had on everyone here at the club and within our city, we have decided to cancel this evening’s pre-match press conference in Stockholm.

“We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time."

