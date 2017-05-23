GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes reveal the cause of Valtteri Bottas' retirement during the Spanish GP

Mercedes-AMG has given an explanation as to why Valtteri Bottas’ car engine failed during the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Mercedes have said that the fault was not one they had seen before in either pre-season testing or during a race.

The 27-year-old had been forced to revert to the ‘old’ PU1 unit for the Spanish Grand Prix following a water leak in the new unit.

It should have been fine as the PU1 had already completed the first four races of the season without issue and was still well within its mileage limit.

However, Mercedes-AMG race boss Toto Wolff has said that the fault was turbo related, and told MotorSportweek.com: "We’ve identified the root cause of the problem, which was the turbo.

"We haven’t seen that defect before, which shows you that you need to be double diligent. This is a technical sport and if you stretch your limits, you’ll encounter technical problems."

Team boss Toto Wolff has told ESPN F1 any lost points to the flying Ferrari team was painful especially as the championship is so close between themselves and their rivals.

"It’s always good to come away from a race weekend with a point’s advantage, no matter how small, But the gap is just that: very small.

"We are in a massive fight with Ferrari. On one side, this is very exciting and challenging. But on the other side, it is going to stretch us to our limits."

Spanish F1 Grand Prix - Previews

Indeed it is, Toto.

Mercedes lead the championship by eight points, but it would have been 23 if Bottas had not been forced to retire.

It’s a shame, especially as the 27-year-old Finn only won his maiden GP victory one race ago in Russia.

It wasn't all bad for Bottas in Spain; the 27-year-old was instrumental in enabling Lewis Hamilton to eventually win after stalling Vettel long enough that the 32-year-old Brit could build a large enough gap on the lightening quick Ferrari.

Formula 1

