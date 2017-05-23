GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Harry Kewell.

Harry Kewell is now the manager of a club you'd never expect

Published

Football News
24/7

It is often said that players looking to make their first move into management should start lower down the ladder. Unless you're Zinedine Zidane, the chances of you starting at the very top and making a success of things are usually very slim.

Sometimes it takes hitting the road less travelled to become a success and if that means stopping off at unglamorous destinations to do that then so be it.

And that's exactly the mindset that former Liverpool and Leeds midfielder Harry Kewell has, as he takes his first step into football management by taking charge of League Two side Crawley Town.

Now 38, the ex-Australian international has been retired from playing since 2014, when he last turned out for A-League outfit Melbourne Heart (now Melbourne City).

And since then he has been cutting his teeth in management by coaching Watford's under-23 side. He joined the Hornets in 2015 but was given his marching orders in April of this year following a run of bad results.

But that, apparently, hasn't stopped him from landing his first managerial job in English football, and he will now be looking to guide his new club into pre-season.

It just screams Football Manager when you're five seasons in, doesn't it?

He will be backed up by former Northern Irish international Warren Feeney as his assistant manager, and there will be a press conference held on Friday so that he can come face-to-face with the press for the first time.

Northampton Town v Watford U23's

According to the club's official site, the Aussie is currently working on his UEFA Pro License coaching qualification.

During his time with Watford's youngsters, he oversaw the promotion of three players into the senior side, which is a number that could – and perhaps should – be a lot better than it had been.

What Kewell knows about the demands of League Two remains to be seen, but it will likely provide him with a good place to gain experience for a few years before moving on.

Topics:
Australian Olympic Team
Harry Kewell
Football
League Two

