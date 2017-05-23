As Novak Djokovic celebrates hitting the big 3-0, it has marked a significate historical moment for the tennis world.

12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic’s 30th now means that for the first time in the history of the sport, the world’s top five are over 30 – with the rest of the quintet being Andy Murray, Stanislas Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal, and the ever green Roger Federer.

Whilst the top five seemingly reign supreme, the future of tennis is still bright as 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev beat Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open making his way into the ranks of the world’s top ten for the first time.

Other leading lights include 23-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem, who currently sits at no. 7 in the world rankings and recently beat Spaniard Rafa Nadal (6-4 6-3) in the quarter finals of the Italian Open.

Following the final defeat in Rome, the 30-year-old announced that he will be working with former world number one American Andre Agassi for the French Open.

Djokovic has been without a coach since he split with Boris Becker earlier this year.

The world number one told reporters that it may not be a long term solution and the former player will not stay for the whole French Open.

"We'll see where it takes us. He will not stay the whole tournament.

"It's true that he has been off the circuit for the last 10 to 15 years, but I understand he knows all the players and has seen all the great matches on TV."

Djokovic celebrated his birthday by announcing on Instagram that he was entering into a new partnership with Lacoste and will unveil the new kit on the court at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old posted a video on Instagram in which the Serb proclaimed that he was happy to be a crocodile and asked fans what the thought.

“Spinning and singing! So tell me guys, how do you like my new style by Lacoste? I'm proud to be the new Crocodile.”

You can see the video below, what do you think?

So, although there are plenty of young stars currently in the spotlight, it looks like tennis is still set to be dominated by the old guard for the foreseeable future.

