Floyd Mayweather Jr has certainly enjoyed his current stay in the UK and gained a huge amount of attention from the media.

The undefeated five-division world champion travelled across the Atlantic to oversee Gervonta Davis' third-round knockout victory over the previously undefeated Liam Walsh.

Davis - signed up to Mayweather's promotion team, Mayweather Promotions - conquered the Cromer-based fighter in destructive fashion, with the fight stopped after just three rounds.

That victory certainly helped to boost not only the 22-year-old's confidence but also Mayweather's ego, who had talked up 'Tank' throughout the build up to the eagerly-anticipated IBF World super-featherweight title fight.

And the 40-year-old, seemingly still on a high from Saturday night's bout, was in high spirits as he and British world heavyweight Anthony Joshua met UK fight fans.

As is often the case with Mayweather, he couldn't resist but bring up his unblemished career record in front of a crowd of fans and was by no means bothered about causing a stir.

'Money' boasts about record

“In 96 they thought it was going to happen, in 97 they thought it was going to happen, and in 98 they thought it was going to happen. Like I say, it’s 21 years and it still ain’t happened," said Mayweather Jr, per iFL TV, in reference to his unbeaten record.

But the multi-million dollar fighter, who is expected to finalise a fight with UFC's Conor McGregor soon, risked upsetting fight fans at the meet and greet event.

Mayweather added: “You already know if you’re from the Philippines, I’m gonna conquer your country. If you’re from Panama, I’m gonna conquer your country. If you’re from the UK, I’m gonna conquer your country!”

Luckily for the American, Joshua met his claim with laughter before jokingly telling the cameraman to end recording after Money's comments.

Mayweather aims cheeky dig at Hatton

But Mayweather wasn't done there and went one further by tearing into British boxing legend Ricky Hatton - who had boasted a record of 43-0-0 before facing the American great.

"You remember when I fought Ricky ‘Flatton’?” Mayweather joked.

The Mancunian helped produce a memorable and prolific fight at the MGM Grand Arena back in 2007, facing Mayweather who had won all 38 of his previous fights and extended that to 39 with a 10th-round stoppage of the British super-lightweight.

Hatton was to follow it up with just two more victories before back-to-back defeats against Manny Pacquiao and Vyacheslav Senchenko proved to be the final two fights of his illustrious career.

