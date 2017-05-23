GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann explains why he is ready to leave Atletico Madrid

Football News
24/7

If you haven’t seen Antoine Griezmann’s interview on French television programme Quotidien just yet, it’s worth checking out.

Especially if you’re a Manchester United fan.

The Atletico Madrid forward is asked to rate his chances of joining the Red Devils in the summer, to which he says six out of 10.

Griezmann also said that he will decide his future in the next two weeks.

It has since been reported that the France international will wait to see whether Jose Mourinho’s side win the Europa League on Wednesday. Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said Griezmann will join if United beat Ajax.

This is the first time that the 26-year-old has admitted he could move to Man United. Before, he’s repeatedly tried to stifle the rumour by claiming that he’s happy with Atleti.

That could still be the case, of course - he rated his chances of staying in Spain as seven out of 10 - but it’s clear that Griezmann hasn’t ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

Griezmann impressed - but Atletico went trophyless

The former Real Sociedad star enjoyed a terrific season in Spain - on a personal level.

Atletico were unable to capture a trophy but Griezmann scored 26 goals in all competitions.

It could well be Atleti’s failings that convince the forward to seek pastures new.

Diego Simeone’s side finished behind Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga and that was not the only disappointment they faced at the hands of Spain’s two giants.

Atleti were beaten by Barca in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey and lost to Real in the Champions League semis. Talk about being the weakest of three brothers.

Griezmann explains why he's ready to leave

Griezmann spoke more about his possible departure from Atletico Madrid at the launch of his autobiography on Tuesday.

The most important line? “I’m ready to leave.”

“If I have to move, it’s not a problem,” Griezmann said, per L’Equipe. “It can be England, because it’s the trend, Germany, China or USA. I’m ready to leave.

“I’ve reached a point where playing nice football and scoring goals isn’t enough. Winning titles, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Will Antoine Griezmann sign for Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

