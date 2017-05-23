It's an exciting time to be a baseball fan in New York, as both the Yankees and Mets have some talented young players filling their rosters.

In the outfield, in particular, the two squads have young stars - the Yankees with Aaron Judge and the Mets with Michael Conforto.

Both players are hitting at an impressive clip right now, with Judge sporting a .315 average with 15 home runs and 30 RBI and Conforto hitting .320 with 11 homers and 27 RBI.

Both players are young and at the top of their games, which makes the question of which guy you'd want to start your team around a difficult one to answer. MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, a longtime Yankee, told the New York Daily News that he gives the slight edge to Judge based on future potential:

"Tough question,'' Rodriguez said. "I think they're both going to be All-Stars for years to come. But Judge has a chance to be historic. He's 6'7", he benches 450 pounds, he's got a great idea at the plate."

Judge is currently leading all of baseball in home runs, many of which have been impressive in terms of pure strength and distance.

However, A-Rod had some love for Conforto, too, saying either young outfielder would be a good one for a team to build an offense around:

"He's got some special qualities,'' A-Rod said. "Just watch him hit. And he's got great genes."

Conforto's dad was a linebacker for Penn State during his college days and his mom was an Olympic gold medalist in synchronized swimming, so athleticism definitely runs in the family.

Despite being 6'7", though, Judge has plenty of athleticism of his own. In fact, on Sunday, he made an incredible diving catch at the warning track to rob a Tampa Bay Rays hitter of what would have been at least a double:

The Yankees have the edge in the standings right now, leading the American League East division with a 26-16 overall mark. The Mets, meanwhile, have struggled in the early part of this season and find themselves in third place in the National League East with an 18-24 record, trailing the Washington Nationals by 7.5 games.

If the Yankees are going to hold off the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, they'll need continued greatness from Judge. Likewise, if the Mets are going to claw their way back into the NL East race, they'll need Conforto to keep hitting like he is right now.

The good news is that both players have been up to the task thus far this season, so there's no reason to think it won't be an exciting summer in the Big Apple.

