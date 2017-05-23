GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Fikayo Tomori.

England U20 star Fikayo Tomori scores ridiculous own goal from near the half-way line

Football News
24/7

The England under 20s side made a fantastic start to their World Cup campaign in South Korea at the weekend when they managed to beat Argentina in their opening game 3-0.

Unfortunately, they could not keep their good form up in their second outing and drew 1-1 against Guinea U20s.

They have the hosts next, but after beating the old enemy in their first fixture, there is no doubt that a draw with Guinea is disappointing, to say the least.

The manner of the draw is even worse.

Bournemouth's Lewis Cook - who has been very impressive in the middle of the park thus far - gave England an early lead, but his good work would be undone by one of his teammates.

Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori, who made nine appearances on loan for Brighton last season, made one of the biggest errors of his young career.

It's actually quite unbelievable to watch. Tomori fires a back pass towards goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but the pace and whip on the ball defeated the Manchester United man and rolled into an empty net.

Watch the clip below to see for yourself. It's quite something to score an own goal from just inside your own half:

Henderson did his level best to make a go of getting the ball, but there was no rescuing a ball travelling at that velocity, made even worse by the fact he was outside of his box.

England will no regroup before facing South Korea on Friday and there is definitely some talent in the young Three Lions' ranks.

Chelsea's Dominic Solanke, Everton's Ademola Lookman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Arsenal's Ashley Maitland-Niles and Newcastle's Adam Armstrong are all players that have bright futures in the game that are a part of manager Paul Simpson's squad.

FBL-GER-UEFA-U19-FRA-ENG

Manchester United's emerging defender Axel Tuanzebe was ruled out of the tournament after his manager, Jose Mourinho, made it very clear he would play a significant part in the club's final few Premier League games - which he did.

John Terry may have just departed the Bridge, but, Tomori won't be showing Antonio Conte this footage in a hurry.

Topics:
World Cup
Football

