Antoine Griezmann could be set to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The Frenchman has delivered two interviews over the past 24 hours in which he has admitted he is ready to leave Atleti and discussed a move to Manchester United.

Griezmann said he will make a decision on his future within the next two weeks. By then, he will know whether Man United will be able to offer Champions League football next season or not.

What a statement it would be if the 26-year-old does arrive at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho spent £89 million on Paul Pogba last summer and United would have to cough up a similar fee to sign his France teammate.

Griezmann’s arrival could potentially see Man United enter the 2017-18 Premier League season as favourites to win the title, although that is also dependant on whether David de Gea stays at the club.

Griezmann played against Man United in 2013

If Griezmann does decide to join Mourinho at United, he wouldn’t be making his first appearance at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman played against United for Sociedad in the Champions League group stage in 2013.

The hosts, managed by David Moyes, won 1-0 thanks to an own goal in the second minute from Inigo Martinez.

Claudio Bravo and Carlos Vela played for Sociedad

Sociedad had Manchester City’s current No.1, Claudio Bravo in goal and former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela up front.

Griezmann showed exactly what he’s capable of when he crashed a free-kick against the post. Check out his highlights from the game below.

Watch: Highlights from United 1-0 Sociedad

What Moyes said after the game

Moyes heaped praise on Wayne Rooney after the game.

“If we had scored five or six today it wouldn't would have looked out of place,” Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement said, per BBC Sport.

"I'm concerned we gave away couple of free kicks on the edge of the box. But Wayne Rooney was absolutely terrific tonight, I was shouting at him in the last five minutes though.

"We just want a top player like Wayne to play well. I said from day one that his training was great. I think England have seen that. But we need to see it all the time."

