Tennis

Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic explains why he hired Andre Agassi as his coach for French Open

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that Andre Agassi will be his coach for the French Open.

The Serb, who parted company with his entire coaching team earlier in May and has won just one title in 2017, says Agassi will join him in Rolland Garros.

"I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris," Djokovic said, per Tennis.com. "So he's going to be there. We'll see what (the) future brings.”

Djokovic confirmed that there’s no long-term agreement between the pair.

The world No.2 continued: “We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us. We don't have any long-term commitment. It's just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit.

“He will not stay the whole tournament. He's going to stay only to a certain time, and then we'll see after that what's going to happen."

Djokovic: 'I have tremendous respect for him'

Agassi, who won eight Grand Slams in his career, has never coached a top player. Yet Djokovic, 30, believes the American will be able to offer him guidance.

"Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect for as a person and as a player," he continued. "He has been through everything that I'm going through.

“On the court he understands the game amazingly well. I am enjoying every conversation that I have with him.”

2013 Australian Open - Day 14

Djokovic and Agassi have spoken on the phone

Explaining his choice further, Djokovic said: "He was a revolutionary player because he had this charisma, he had this approach to tennis and to life that was quite different from others. That's why he was so interesting."

They’ve already been speaking on the phone.

"He's been definitely following up closely all the matches, the big matches, especially on the TV," Djokovic said. "So he knows players, he knows everyone that I was playing against in (the) last couple of weeks, so we talked before every match.

“I already feel like we are very kind of close to each other and creating this nice vibe."

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 - Day Eight

Will Novak Djokovic win the French Open? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Venus Williams
French Open
Andy Murray

