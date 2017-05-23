GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for five record-breaking deals this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's fair to say that there are going to be some major moves made in the Premier League this summer as the ultra-competitive top six looks to break away from their peers.

With Manchester United and Arsenal falling outside of the lucrative top four, both teams know they need to spend big this summer to ensure they keep pace with their rivals.

Tottenham appears to be on the right path with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, as do Chelsea with Antonio Conte and both London sides are bound to add to their strong cores this summer.

Article continues below

Then you have Manchester City. Their squad is one of the oldest in the Premier League by average and a stalwart like Pablo Zabaleta is already confirmed to be departing.

There is no question that Pep Guardiola will take this opportunity to truly make this team his own. In many ways, this is a prime opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to do the same.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Liverpool held on to a precious Champions League spot on the final day of the season and have the basis of a solid squad at Anfield, primarily lead by the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.

However, according to The Telegraph, Klopp isn't just going to improve his squad this summer, he's going to spend record-breaking fees.

Fenway Sports Group is expected to spend well over £100 million on new players, with Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk believed to be their number one target at around £50 million. That alone would smash the club’s transfer record of £35 million and it's no surprise Liverpool want to revisit St Mary's following Mane's success amongst others.

Norwich City v Southampton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Roma’s Mohamed Salah is said to be looking to return to the Premier League after an excellent Serie A campaign. Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Red Bull Leipzig’s Naby Keita and Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic are also on Klopp's wishlist.

However, James Milner does not want players to arrive who are solely attracted to the allure of Champions League football.

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

“It’s disrespectful to the club if you say the only reason you are going to Liverpool is for Champions League,” said Milner.

“With the history, the manager and the players at this club, it’s slightly disrespectful if the only reason you come is that. Maybe [the club is more attractive] but it’s one thing saying you are coming to play Champions League and another proving you are good enough to play in it. You have to come here and do the business.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Arsenal

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again