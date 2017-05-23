It's fair to say that there are going to be some major moves made in the Premier League this summer as the ultra-competitive top six looks to break away from their peers.

With Manchester United and Arsenal falling outside of the lucrative top four, both teams know they need to spend big this summer to ensure they keep pace with their rivals.

Tottenham appears to be on the right path with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, as do Chelsea with Antonio Conte and both London sides are bound to add to their strong cores this summer.

Then you have Manchester City. Their squad is one of the oldest in the Premier League by average and a stalwart like Pablo Zabaleta is already confirmed to be departing.

There is no question that Pep Guardiola will take this opportunity to truly make this team his own. In many ways, this is a prime opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to do the same.

Liverpool held on to a precious Champions League spot on the final day of the season and have the basis of a solid squad at Anfield, primarily lead by the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.

However, according to The Telegraph, Klopp isn't just going to improve his squad this summer, he's going to spend record-breaking fees.

Fenway Sports Group is expected to spend well over £100 million on new players, with Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk believed to be their number one target at around £50 million. That alone would smash the club’s transfer record of £35 million and it's no surprise Liverpool want to revisit St Mary's following Mane's success amongst others.

Roma’s Mohamed Salah is said to be looking to return to the Premier League after an excellent Serie A campaign. Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Red Bull Leipzig’s Naby Keita and Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic are also on Klopp's wishlist.

However, James Milner does not want players to arrive who are solely attracted to the allure of Champions League football.

“It’s disrespectful to the club if you say the only reason you are going to Liverpool is for Champions League,” said Milner.

“With the history, the manager and the players at this club, it’s slightly disrespectful if the only reason you come is that. Maybe [the club is more attractive] but it’s one thing saying you are coming to play Champions League and another proving you are good enough to play in it. You have to come here and do the business.”

