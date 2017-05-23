Monday night's Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors may have been the last time San Antonio Spurs fans ever see Manu Ginobili in an NBA jersey.

The Argentinian guard, who has won four NBA titles with the Spurs, is contemplating retirement now that the team's postseason run has come to an end.

When he was removed from the game, Ginobili received a well-deserved standing ovation from the home crowd - a truly emotional moment for the 39-year-old.

However, teammate Patty Mills, who is one of Ginobili's closest friends on the team, couldn't resist the chance to give Ginobili a hard time. As you can see in the video below, when Ginobili sits next to Mills on the bench, Mills leans over and appears to ask "Who is everyone clapping for?":

Somehow, Ginobili manages to keep a straight face as he simply shrugs in response to the question. He clearly appreciated Mills' attempt to keep the mood light in such an emotional moment.

After the game, Mills told ESPN.com that he was joking that he thinks the ovation was given too early, as he believes Ginobili still has a few years of basketball left in him:

"I was like, 'I don't know why these guys are giving you a standing ovation for,'" Mills said. "And he said, 'Yeah, I'm coming back for another three years,' or whatever it was."

Mills would definitely appreciate having his friend back in the mix again next season, but that decision rests with Ginobili.

Ginobili said he'd take a few weeks to decide whether or not he'll return for the 2017-18 NBA season:

"I do feel like I can still play," Ginobili said. "But that's not what is going to make me retire or not. It's about how I feel - if I want to go through all that again. It felt like they wanted me to retire, like they were giving me sort of a celebration night. And of course, I'm getting closer and closer. There is no secret, for sure. It's getting harder and harder. But I always said that I wanted to let it sink in for three weeks, four weeks, whatever, and then I will sit with my wife and see how it feels.

"Whatever I decide to do, I'll be a happy camper. I have to choose between two wonderful, truly wonderful options. One is to keep playing in this league at this age, enjoying every day, playing the sport I still love. The other one is to stay at home, be a dad, travel more, enjoy my family. Whatever it is, it's two unbelievable options. So there is no way I can be sad, because whatever I decide, it's going to be great."

If it was the end of Ginobili's career on Monday night, though, he'll be remembered in San Antonio for a long time.