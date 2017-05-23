WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WWE fans love 2K’s video game series based around the product and it is easy to see why for a number of reasons. Players can create their own character, customise their looks and take them on a journey to reach the top of the sport all from the comfort of their couch.

One intrepid player has taken the WWE superstars into new territory with his work on a Grand Theft Auto 5 mod that allows players to run around the fictional city of San Andreas as on of their favourite performers and generally dish out punishment on the people of the city.

Footage of this experiment has been posted on the GTAnarchy channel and to be honest the entire thing feels very surreal. Watching the likes of Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and John Cena wheeling around and jumping off balconies onto unsuspecting characters is hilarious.

Now, this week, someone had the brilliant idea to layer the actual commentary from matches over the footage and the results are absolutely hysterical. Jim Ross just spewing gems over the carnage is something that was missing from this experiment and now it is there.

The entire video feels like some sort of hardcore fever dream as the character models that the modders are using are very realistic, there is even a possibility that these are just the exact same sprites from the licensed games, but put through Rockstar’s engine.

Numerous versions of these mod compilations exist on their channel and sometimes viewers will have to comb through all of the content to find the wrestling bits, but when they do find them, it is extraordinarily entertaining. There is nowhere else to see this kind of thing.

If gamers could get some kind of mode where these sorts of brawls were available in a normal fashion, they would flock to it in a major way. One of the funniest parts of the entire video is getting the various superstars on a dirtbike and having them chase various people around.

The Beast Incarnate kicking a passing civilian into a duck pond before speeding away is the type of bit that would be kept on loads of DVRs for a long time. Well, that and Mr. Money in the Bank flipping off a balcony into a pool from two stories up as a part of some stunt.

Unfortunately, there is little hope for such things to be included in future games as the sport tries to leave some of those more hardcore elements behind. Gone are the days of No Mercy for the Nintendo 64 and the SmackDown series on the Playstation where everything was on the table.

Still, with work of the quality seen here, there could be some insane shenanigans posted online for the world to see. It will just be up to some creative minds to find ways to get it done so that everyone can witness this madness.

