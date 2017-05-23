GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The odds for next season's Premier League winner are quite surprising

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte has joined an exclusive list of names to have won the Premier League in their first season after Chelsea stormed to the title.

Only Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Claudio Ranieri have managed the feat, with Ranieri's triumph at Leicester City arguably the most famous.

It's no exaggeration that Conte has revolutionised Chelsea, having transformed them from a team that finished 10th last term to champions in the space of 10 months.

Article continues below

Doubt has surrounded the Italian's future in west London of late because of his family, but he recently explained how they will be moving to England.

"Honestly, for sure this season wasn't easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school," he said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

"But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together.

"It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her."

Another busy summer reportedly awaits Conte and Chelsea, despite winning the Premier League with such ease.

And perhaps they'll need all the help they can get judging by the odds they've been given to defend their title next season.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

According to various bookmakers, Chelsea are only slight second favourites to win the 2017/18 Premier League at 10/3, behind Manchester City (9/4) and just ahead of Manchester United (3/1).

Tottenham are then fourth favourites at 8/1, despite finishing second in the Premier League with an unbeaten home record, while Liverpool (10/1) and Arsenal (12/1) are fifth and sixth respectively.

It's widely believed City and United will come back stronger next season, but considering Chelsea have literally just won the title so convincingly, it's surely too early to make them favourites.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-MAN CITY

That's without mentioning the fact Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho's sides have been dreadfully inconsistent in the Premier League, both finishing over 15 points behind top spot.

Tottenham have been given odds of just 8/1, too, which is strange considering they ended on 86 points and were the only team to truly challenge Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Arsenal being 12/1 outsiders comes as no real surprise having finished outside of the top four for the first time in over two decades, while Liverpool at 10/1 is a fair assessment.

Whichever way you look at it, there's very little evidence (at the moment) to suggest City and United are more likely to win the Premier League than Chelsea and Tottenham.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again