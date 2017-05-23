The odds for next season's Premier League winner are quite surprising

Antonio Conte has joined an exclusive list of names to have won the Premier League in their first season after Chelsea stormed to the title.

Only Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Claudio Ranieri have managed the feat, with Ranieri's triumph at Leicester City arguably the most famous.

It's no exaggeration that Conte has revolutionised Chelsea, having transformed them from a team that finished 10th last term to champions in the space of 10 months.

Doubt has surrounded the Italian's future in west London of late because of his family, but he recently explained how they will be moving to England.

"Honestly, for sure this season wasn't easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school," he said.

"But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together.

"It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her."

Another busy summer reportedly awaits Conte and Chelsea, despite winning the Premier League with such ease.

And perhaps they'll need all the help they can get judging by the odds they've been given to defend their title next season.

According to various bookmakers, Chelsea are only slight second favourites to win the 2017/18 Premier League at 10/3, behind Manchester City (9/4) and just ahead of Manchester United (3/1).

Tottenham are then fourth favourites at 8/1, despite finishing second in the Premier League with an unbeaten home record, while Liverpool (10/1) and Arsenal (12/1) are fifth and sixth respectively.

It's widely believed City and United will come back stronger next season, but considering Chelsea have literally just won the title so convincingly, it's surely too early to make them favourites.

That's without mentioning the fact Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho's sides have been dreadfully inconsistent in the Premier League, both finishing over 15 points behind top spot.

Tottenham have been given odds of just 8/1, too, which is strange considering they ended on 86 points and were the only team to truly challenge Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Arsenal being 12/1 outsiders comes as no real surprise having finished outside of the top four for the first time in over two decades, while Liverpool at 10/1 is a fair assessment.

Whichever way you look at it, there's very little evidence (at the moment) to suggest City and United are more likely to win the Premier League than Chelsea and Tottenham.

