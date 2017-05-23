GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antonio Conte.

Chelsea fans give sarcastic reaction to one player receiving a new contract

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea has had some strange goalkeepers over the years. Players who have predominantly been brought in to provide back up to their first choice stoppers and will likely never see a minute of first team action.

From Hilario to Ross Turnbull and Marco Amelia, the Blues have had their fair share of redundant keepers, and it's a tradition they kept up last summer when they brought in veteran Portuguese custodian Eduardo.

The 34-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb at the beginning of the season, and though he hasn't made a single appearance for the club in any competition, he is said to be a positive influence in their goalkeeping set up.

Article continues below

But unlike Hilario and Turnbull, Eduardo has actually enjoyed a strong career that has seen him take in spells with the likes of Benfica and Genoa in Italy's Serie A, which has all contributed to him winning 36 caps for Portugal since his debut in 2009.

However, now firmly in the autumn of his career, it's unlikely that he'll ever even graduate from being the backup's backup at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

But that hasn't stopped him from getting into the spirit of things in west London, telling the official site: "I am very happy to stay at Chelsea for another year. This season has been very successful for the club, and everybody has made me feel like a part of the family. I hope next season can be just as positive and we can win many more trophies."

"This season has been very successful for the club, and everybody has made me feel like a part of the family. I hope next season can be just as positive and we can win many more trophies."

Fair enough, at least he knows his place.

When he joined he initially put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal, but the Blues have acted to extend his stay by another year.

"Since joining us last summer, Eduardo has been a model professional," technical director Michael Emenalo added.

"He has used his wealth of experience at the top level to bring the very best from his fellow goalkeepers and has been a reliable, popular and respected member of the squad."

You would think that the fans would be pleased about the news, all things considered, and while you wouldn't exactly be wrong, you wouldn't be right, either, as fans took to Twitter to mock the announcement in a rather sarcastic manner.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Portugal National Football Team
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

Watch: Paul Heyman makes shock appearance on RAW

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again