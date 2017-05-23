Chelsea fans give sarcastic reaction to one player receiving a new contract

Chelsea has had some strange goalkeepers over the years. Players who have predominantly been brought in to provide back up to their first choice stoppers and will likely never see a minute of first team action.

From Hilario to Ross Turnbull and Marco Amelia, the Blues have had their fair share of redundant keepers, and it's a tradition they kept up last summer when they brought in veteran Portuguese custodian Eduardo.

The 34-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb at the beginning of the season, and though he hasn't made a single appearance for the club in any competition, he is said to be a positive influence in their goalkeeping set up.

But unlike Hilario and Turnbull, Eduardo has actually enjoyed a strong career that has seen him take in spells with the likes of Benfica and Genoa in Italy's Serie A, which has all contributed to him winning 36 caps for Portugal since his debut in 2009.

However, now firmly in the autumn of his career, it's unlikely that he'll ever even graduate from being the backup's backup at Stamford Bridge.

But that hasn't stopped him from getting into the spirit of things in west London, telling the official site: "I am very happy to stay at Chelsea for another year. This season has been very successful for the club, and everybody has made me feel like a part of the family. I hope next season can be just as positive and we can win many more trophies."

Fair enough, at least he knows his place.

When he joined he initially put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal, but the Blues have acted to extend his stay by another year.

"Since joining us last summer, Eduardo has been a model professional," technical director Michael Emenalo added.

"He has used his wealth of experience at the top level to bring the very best from his fellow goalkeepers and has been a reliable, popular and respected member of the squad."

You would think that the fans would be pleased about the news, all things considered, and while you wouldn't exactly be wrong, you wouldn't be right, either, as fans took to Twitter to mock the announcement in a rather sarcastic manner.

