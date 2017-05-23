Fernando Alonso is openly assessing his future options in Formula 1.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has made no secret of the fact that he is desperate to be in a competitive car in 2018.

He has put his current team McLaren on notice that they need to show that they are capable of winning in the upcoming months, otherwise he will look at other options.

It was believed that former team Renault, who he won back-to-back world titles for in 2005 and 06, were looming as favourites for a romantic reunion.

However, Renault have admitted that they will not be able deliver what Alonso wants in the foreseeable future.

Sky Sports reported Renault special advisor Alain Prost as saying: "Fernando wants to win races or championships, I don't think we can offer him a car to be world champion next year - and also maybe in two years.

"We have to be very realistic. I have been in this business for almost forty years and l know how difficult it is going to be.

"We have to be really careful about that. We want to progress but we cannot have stupid objectives only because Fernando would be there."

While Alonso will no doubt admire the honesty of his old team, it wont reduce the frustration he currently feels as his list of options narrow further.

A return to Ferrari may be another possibility, but all that will depend on whether they are willing to cut ties with Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen, whose contract is also up at the end of 2017.

Alonso, who is skipping the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend to race in the Indianapolis 500, has maintained that he is still in love with the sport.

He has only managed to finished one race in 2017, that being his home Grand Prix in Spain, where he finished in 12th position.

He has regularly aired his frustrations in the public domain saying after the race in Bahrain: "Its frustrating. When the red lights go off you’re motivated and you start fighting, but you’re so behind on the straights that there’s no way you can defend your position.

"You fight in a fair way with everyone, but you don’t enjoy the battle."

Alonso is undoubtedly one of the most popular drivers with his fellow professionals and fans across the world, and it is quite sad to see him in a position like he currently finds himself in.

You hope that he manages to finish his career in the way that he deserves, that being in a competitive car at the front of the grid.

