It looks like we had another mystery on our hands during a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW this week, as fans have started to speculate who could be behind the attack Enzo Amore suffered during the show.

A furious Big Cass stormed through the backstage area alongside referee John Cone, demanding answers from whoever saw his friend get his lights knocked out – and you have to praise the Certified G for looking he was genuinely unconscious when he was laying flat on the floor like a bug had just been squashed.

AMBUSH

Several names will be doing the rounds on who it could be, but an eagle-eyed fan on Twitter may have solved the mystery right away as WWE dropped a subtle yet brilliant easter egg during the backstage segment featuring Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox and Noam Dar.

Big Cass told Kurt Angle that he had better find out who was behind the attack, and it seems as if WWE will be stretching this one out a little which will probably allow the seven-foot-tall giant to show off just how impressive he can be on his own – as we’ve seen in the past.

If you look closely in the tweet below, you can see two figures exiting the backstage area and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out who they are.

The Revival.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder haven’t been on television for quite some time now due to Wilder breaking his jaw, stopping their impressive call-up in their tracks after fitting into the main roster right away where they send the New Day packing to SmackDown LIVE.

TOP GUYS

He was expected to be out for around eight weeks, and it’s now been five which means WWE could be slowly reintroducing the Top Guys as they don’t need to put them in a match while they figure out who was behind the attack; and it’s the perfect way to bring them back with typical heel antics to make fans despise them.

It’s probably a fool proof plan by WWE, mainly because the two teams have feuded before on NXT which was a big success. It’s no secret that the Enzo and Big Cass act has become a little stale and repetitive now, so having them go up against a team comfortable with being hated is a good way to get them back on track.

It’ll be fantastic to see how they’re revealed as the attackers, but one this is for certain – this is going to be an incredible feud when Wilder is able to compete again.

Do you believe The Revival are behind the attack on Enzo Amore? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

