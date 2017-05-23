Braun Strowman is one of the hottest commodities on Monday Night RAW after his performances over the last couple of months. He has thrilled audiences with his involvement in a series of huge moments that continue to be discussed long after they had passed.

Whether it was giving fans a show-stopping broken ring segment or flipping an ambulance like a card table, the big man just knows how to generate buzz on the internet. Superplexing The Big Show off the top rope was the second that the WWE world knew that he had arrived.

Fans and The Monster Among Men haven’t seen a lot of each other lately, as the giant’s television time has been cut down by injury. He was recently taken to the woodshed by Roman Reigns and the storyline had him sidelined with an arm injury for a number of weeks.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, his elbow actually needed some surgical attention and that means he would need time to heal before getting back in the ring. Strowman took some time this week to show off some wicked scars he has thanks to the procedure and the images are harsh.

His elbow was a purple bruised mess and people could clearly see the stitches planted squarely near that right joint. The young giant also used the caption as an opportunity to warn Reigns that he would be back to unleash some pain as soon as he could.

Article continues below

Before this summer, WWE wanted Strowman to take his role as most dominant in the company before the big event and has made every effort to achieve that goal. He had been feuding with Big Show and held his own with The World’s Largest Athlete.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Mania Sunday featured both men in the ring among the large crowd of superstars who would get to compete in the event. Strowman was a force and even though he didn’t win, he left quite the impression on observers.

Upper level brass has also taken notice of his work lately and he has been bumped up to main event status for the near future. There were huge plans to have the newcomer feature heavily in the company’s summertime pay per views, but some tinkering has occurred because of the injury.

He will be back, and when he returns there will be revenge on The Big Dog for his time sidelined.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms