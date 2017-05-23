Former two-time heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has tested positive for testosterone ahead of his WBA title fight, the WBA have confirmed.

Briggs is set to face Fres Oquendo for the currently vacant WBA 'regular' title in Florida on June 3, however, the match will most likely now be cancelled following the news.

Unfortunately for Briggs, the WBA confirmed the news that he had tested positive for the drug on their website for the public to see in a humiliating state of affairs for the 67-fight veteran.

The statement posted on the WBA website read as follows: "Heavyweight Shannon Briggs tested positive on Testosterone following a Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) test as part of the WBA Fair Boxing program.

"Briggs, who is scheduled fight Fres Oquendo for the WBA regular heavyweight title has the right to request the testing of B Sample.

"WBA directors will comply with due process and respect Briggs legitimate right to defend before ruling on it."

If the test is once again returned as positive, the former cruiserweight contender BJ Flores has offered to step into the ring to fight Oquendo in a couple of weeks time.

"Two weeks isn't a problem. I would love to step in and face Fres Oquendo. I am looking for big opportunities."

Flores, who recently lost to Tony Bellew, bounced back with a round one win over Jimmy Bates earlier this month and will be looking to step up his competition with this a perfect opportunity to prove his worth.

It will be a nervous wait for Briggs, who will be hoping this does not hinder his comeback and embarrass the former WBA champion even more.

Boxing fans will have to wait and see who Oquendo will fight in Florida, but if Briggs once again tests positive for testosterone, it is likely his boxing career will be over.

