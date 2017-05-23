GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

defoe.

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club and will earn huge money

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sunderland scored a pitiful 29 Premier League goals this season. Fifteen of them - over half - were netted by 34-year-old Jermain Defoe.

Without the veteran striker, the Black Cats would have been relegated long before the end of April.

And despite the club’s relegation to the Championship, there was never any doubt that Defoe would have plenty of top-flight clubs keen to secure his services.

Article continues below

Defoe was so impressive over the course of the season that he even managed to force his way back into the England team.

Following a three-year absence from the international scene, Defoe earned a recall from Gareth Southgate for March’s matches against Germany and Lithuania.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Sunderland may have been relegated for a whimper - winning just one of their last 14 league matches and losing 5-1 on the final day of the season to Chelsea - but that hasn’t deterred Premier League clubs from making a move for Defoe.

Both West Ham and Bournemouth were keen to sign the centre-forward who, according to the Mirror, has now decided his future.

Sunderland v Swansea City - Premier League

Defoe's next club revealed

Defoe has agreed a three-year deal to join Bournemouth after holding talks with the club’s manager, Eddie Howe.

He has now pledged his long-term future to the Cherries and an announcement could be made over the forthcoming days.

Hull City v Sunderland - Premier League

Defoe enjoyed a successful loan spell with the south-coast club back in 2000, scoring 19 goals in 31 appearances, and now return to Dean Court this summer.

How much?!

However, football fans on social media have been left shocked after discovering how much Bournemouth will pay Defoe to play for them over the next three seasons.

Crystal Palace v Sunderland - Premier League

It’s understood Defoe will be paid a whopping £130,000 a week - or £6 million a year.

Not bad for a 34-year-old.

Reaction on Twitter to Defoe's new wages

Here’s how Twitter has reacted…

John Terry could soon join Defoe at Bournemouth

Bournemouth are also hoping to wrap up a deal for Chelsea captain John Terry, who played his final match for the Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Presumably, the 36-year-old will earn a similar wage to Defoe if Howe is successful in his attempts to convince the veteran centre-back to join the Cherries.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Jermain Defoe

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

WATCH: This is what happens when you add WWE stars to GTA V

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Legendary goalkeeper said to be 'very interested' in Liverpool move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Huge stipulation added to Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again