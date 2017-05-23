Sunderland scored a pitiful 29 Premier League goals this season. Fifteen of them - over half - were netted by 34-year-old Jermain Defoe.

Without the veteran striker, the Black Cats would have been relegated long before the end of April.

And despite the club’s relegation to the Championship, there was never any doubt that Defoe would have plenty of top-flight clubs keen to secure his services.

Defoe was so impressive over the course of the season that he even managed to force his way back into the England team.

Following a three-year absence from the international scene, Defoe earned a recall from Gareth Southgate for March’s matches against Germany and Lithuania.

Sunderland may have been relegated for a whimper - winning just one of their last 14 league matches and losing 5-1 on the final day of the season to Chelsea - but that hasn’t deterred Premier League clubs from making a move for Defoe.

Both West Ham and Bournemouth were keen to sign the centre-forward who, according to the Mirror, has now decided his future.

Defoe's next club revealed

Defoe has agreed a three-year deal to join Bournemouth after holding talks with the club’s manager, Eddie Howe.

He has now pledged his long-term future to the Cherries and an announcement could be made over the forthcoming days.

Defoe enjoyed a successful loan spell with the south-coast club back in 2000, scoring 19 goals in 31 appearances, and now return to Dean Court this summer.

How much?!

However, football fans on social media have been left shocked after discovering how much Bournemouth will pay Defoe to play for them over the next three seasons.

It’s understood Defoe will be paid a whopping £130,000 a week - or £6 million a year.

Not bad for a 34-year-old.

John Terry could soon join Defoe at Bournemouth

Bournemouth are also hoping to wrap up a deal for Chelsea captain John Terry, who played his final match for the Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Presumably, the 36-year-old will earn a similar wage to Defoe if Howe is successful in his attempts to convince the veteran centre-back to join the Cherries.

