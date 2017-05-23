GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Dele Alli.

Dele Alli reveals what caused him to change his game this season

Football News
24/7

For so many young players these days, the dreaded 'second season syndrome' is a very real problem that can strike to hinder their early development.

Tottenham's Dele Alli was in very real danger of suffering that affliction, having enjoyed making a big impact in his first season at White Hart Lane – and the Premier League – and he knew that he'd have to work hard to ensure that he kept it up for a second year running.

And he did just that, bagging an impressive 22 goals from midfield as he helped his side finish the campaign as runners-up to Champions Chelsea.

He is all set to be included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad to take on Scotland and France next month and will be hoping to keep track on the goal trail as soon as possible.

Of his 22 strikes this term, only four of them came before the middle of December and he has given a startling insight into what he had to do to get back to scoring ways.

“I’ve had to think a lot more about my movement," he said per the Mirror.

"Maybe in my first season, players weren’t used to me running into the box from midfield, so they weren’t expecting it. This season, they got a little bit more used to it. So I’ve had to time my runs a little bit better, and I’ve had to be a bit sharper with the way I move off defenders. I’ve had to try to judge the flight of the ball a little bit better.

“At the start of the season, I struggled a bit, perhaps because I didn’t expect players to be so used to me. So I had to change my game. I started playing a bit higher up the pitch and scoring a few more goals.

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

“There are still things I need to work on to make sure next season is even better. I want to be more clinical than I was this season — I want to up my numbers again.”

Tottenham is currently on a post-season tour to South Korea and Hong Kong, where they will take on local club Kitchee in a friendly on Friday.

