The Golden State Warriors are flying high, winning 12 playoff games in a row to sweep their way to a third straight NBA Finals appearance.

Everything's going the Warriors way through the postseason, with Stephen Curry picking up the pace to closeout the wounded San Antonio Spurs with ease. They now await the winner between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

The Warriors' path to the NBA Finals hasn't featured much resistance, but Zaza Pachulia faced some adversity after their Game 4 victory. The Western Conference championship hats didn't come in a size big enough for him and his teammates had a ball with it.

Curry spoke with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt after the Warriors punched their ticket to the finals, and SVP had to ask about what went on as the Warriors were presented their conference championship trophy.

Here's the clip, which features Curry absolutely losing it as he watches his team give Pachulia a hard time about his too-big-for-his-hat head:

That's pure comedy. Steph could barely get the words out when Van Pelt asked him if Zaza's head being so big is a running joke on the team.

"From time to time. I don’t know if it was the hat not fitting or that terrible popped collar, Euro look — but either one, we had to rag on him a little bit. They didn’t make the hat in Zaza’s size. Hopefully they'll get that fixed if we win the finals and they can get a bigger hat for him if we get four more wins," Curry said, laughing through just about every other word.

The whole team has a great time with it, and that's the kind of comradery that you'd expect out of a team lauded for having such great team chemistry.

It's all smiles and laughs now, but Pachulia played a controversial role in the Warriors' sweep of the Spurs. His closeout on Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs without their young superstar, causing a huge debate on whether he intentionally targeted Leonard's hurt ankle.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had perhaps the most interesting point on the matter, citing that intent doesn't matter but the action itself. The NBA has worked toward outlawing closeouts that impede on the shooter's ability to land cleanly.

For now, though, perhaps the league should work on something simpler, like getting Zaza a hat that fits his apparently gargantuan head. The Warriors also have the business of winning four more games before worrying about Pachulia getting a championship hat he can actually wear.