The #1 seed Celtics dropped game one of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the #2 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in a comparatively close 117-104 game, then got completely annihilated in game two in a 130-86 point loss in which they were already down by a whopping 41 points by half time. Making it worse, their star point guard Isaiah Thomas got hurt in that game two abomination and will miss the remainder of the playoffs. And then to top it off, the Isaiah-less Celtics got themselves into a 21-point hole in game three.

But then the hope came good. In an astounding comeback, Boston turned the game around and ended up with an 111-108 victory, on an Avery Bradley game-winning three-pointer. On the road, against the defending champions (who went through the first two rounds undefeated and who had thoroughly mauled them in the game prior), down 21 points, down 2-0 in the series, fresh off of a humiliating 44-point drubbing and without the only player on their team with the talent to single-handedly change a game, the Celtics’ comeback must rank amongst the best in NBA history. Certainly amongst the most unlikely.

It was unlikely both in terms of what the Celtics did do, and what the Cavaliers did not do. In games one and two, LeBron James had looked unstoppable. No team in the world has a particularly good or effective defensive one-on-one match-up for LeBron, but in Jae Crowder and the relentlessly unafraid if far smaller Marcus Smart, the Celtics had to think they had a chance of slowing him. [Jaylen Brown’s frame and athleticism project to make him exactly the kind of player who will be called upon in the future for these match-ups, yet as fearless as he is, he is far from ready for LeBron James in full stride right now.] Not so in game one, as LeBron just bullied his way to wherever he wanted to be on the court, whenever he needed to be there.

When Brad Stevens adjusted by attempting to put the length of de facto centre Al Horford on him on the perimeter, James responded by simply starting his drives from further out, almost on the backcourt line. In doing so, he was at full burst by the time he even reached the three-point line. And for all his defensive instincts, Al Horford running backward has no chance against LeBron James running forward. It was a dissection, and the Celtics needed something to change and slow LeBron, likely without even really knowing what it was.