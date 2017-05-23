GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann’s brother, Theo, excites Manchester United fans with Twitter activity

Published

Football News
24/7

Antoine Griezmann has publicly admitted for the first time that he could leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

Moreover, the French forward has rated his chances of joining Manchester United specifically as ‘6/10’.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a summer move to Old Trafford and he is understood to be top of Jose Mourinho’s summer transfer wish-list.

"Today, if I have to move it will be no problem," Griezmann told L’Equipe while adding that England, Germany, China and the USA were all potential destinations if he leaves Atletico this summer. "I'm ready to go."

He added: ”I want to win titles. We finished third in La Liga, it was the objective of the club, but we, the players, want more.

"Winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future."

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Griezmann on his chances of joining United

Griezmann revealed he had a 6/10 chance of joining the Red Devils live on the French TV show Quotidien earlier this week.

Asked if he understood that what he was revealing would create headlines across Europe, Griezmann added: “I understand what I’m saying.”

United fans, even if they were unable to understand what the Atleti forward was saying because they don’t speak French, excitedly spread the video across social media.

Sixty per cent chance was as good as Griezmann saying it was a done deal in the eyes of many United supporters.

Theo Griezmann adds fuel to the fire

And Griezmann’s United-supporting brother fuelled the flames with his activity on Twitter.

Theo Griezmann retweeted the video of his sibling on Quotidien before posted a smiley-faced emoji.

Check it out here…

p1bgr4rhf3q3l3bt1e6ap152qb.jpg

United fans can't contain their excitement

Needless to say, United fans on Twitter have now reached new levels of giddiness…

Griezmann to United depends on two things

Ultimately, whether Griezmann ends up at Old Trafford this summer now appears to rest on one thing and one thing only: United winning the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday night.

Victory will ensure Mourinho’s side will be competing in next season’s Champions League, one of the competitions Griezmann is desperate to win after finishing as a runner-up last season.

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol understands Griezmann will move to Old Trafford if United qualify for Europe’s premier club competition on Wednesday night and the Red Devils agree to pay his £86 million release clause.

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba

