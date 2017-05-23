The past week has proved to be vital in potentially confirming the super fight between Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s Conor McGregor.

In fact, we’ve probably had more concrete updates over the last seven days than we have had ever since the speculation first started that the two would meet in a record-breaking encounter.

SUPER FIGHT

We now know that the Irishman has signed a contract, and has continued to call out the unbeaten American to do the same with posts on Twitter, while Money himself has claimed that the only fight he’s interested in is the Notorious and is 90% sure he’ll be his next opponent.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, you can’t be blamed for not believing it just yet as the talk could down just as easily next week.

It’s a case of believing it when we see it, and one boxing legend feels the exact same way.

Article continues below

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson has shown excitement for the potential fight, but recently caught up with Dubai Eye Sport and revealed that although he doesn’t believe the bout gives boxing a bad name, he doesn’t think McGregor is skilled enough to box with Mayweather.

NOT SKILLED ENOUGH

According to BJPenn.com, he said: “No, it doesn’t give boxing a bad name.

“This is interesting. It only gives boxing a bad name because Conor is not skilled enough to box with Floyd. If he fought UFC in this and Floyd boxed, then that would be more exciting.

“Then, we would see how Floyd handles the kicks to the leg and all that stuff. But, that’s what boxing is about. Conor’s not a boxer. You know, he got some amateur boxing skills, but he’s not a boxer. He needs to go in there, fight his fight. Floyd needs to fight his fight.

“If he’s doing this for money, he’s just ridiculous instead of just fighting his fight.

“Until I see the two of them in the ring, I don’t care if they signed it. Until I see the two of them in the ring and they’re getting ready to ring that bell, it’s not going to happen.”

McGregor has probably grown accustomed to everyone doubting him, and he’s repeated that on numerous occasions on his social media accounts.

You can’t blame Tyson for doubting McGregor’s skills as this potential fight isn’t anything ordinary, it’s against somebody who has won 49 on the bounce against some of the best on the planet and has never tasted defeat.

It won’t stop the Irishman, though, as he’s been doubted throughout his career and has always had the last laugh – and there’s always the chance he may get the last laugh here too.

What do you make of Mike Tyson’s remarks on Mayweather vs. McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms