The prospect of Floyd Mayweather facing off against Conor McGregor finally seems to be getting closer to reality.

A super fight between the pair has been on the cards since McGregor was awarded his boxing license last December, and negotiations have been stepped up in recent weeks.

UFC President Dana White still needs to sit down with Mayweather, but there are plenty of incentives for the 40-year-old to put his undefeated record on the line.

Article continues below

Even the most audacious of punters will have to think twice about backing McGregor if he moves from the Octagon into the ring.

Were he to lose, a cheque of between $60-70million would prove quite the consolation, but it could also have serious ramifications for the Irishman's career.

Article continues below

In fact, White has gone as far as to suggest that the Mayweather bout could be McGregor's last - but that's regardless of the outcome.

Speaking to Snoop Dogg, of all people, on the rapper's Youtube series GGN News, White predicted that it will be hard for McGregor to stay motivated after such a big payday.

This could be the end for McGregor

“He’s a smart kid, but he might not fight again," White said.

"When you’re in the fight business you got to be hungry, man.

“It’s hard to be hungry when you have to get punched in the face every day and you got $75 million in the bank.

“I think he’s hungry for Floyd for the money and he loves to prove people wrong."

Exploiting the Money's weaknesses

White declined to make an outright prediction, but he did add that it could be a closer fight than many have foreseen, pointing out:

“Floyd Mayweather is 40 years old, Conor McGregor is 27.

"You’ve met Floyd right, he’s this big. Conor’s a big dude. Floyd has trouble with southpaw’s and Conor is southpaw.

“Conor McGregor hits like a truck. When he hits you, you know it.

“In no way shape or form do I say Conor McGregor wins this fight. But it’s more interesting than people think it is. I promise you Conor McGregor will hit him. When they fight he (Floyd) will get hit and it will be interesting to see what happens.”

By the time any potential fight happens, it will have been two years since Mayweather last stepped into a ring. Even so, the Money is easily going to be the favourite, and he'll no doubt relish the opportunity to end McGregor's career.

Does McGregor have a chance against Mayweather? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms