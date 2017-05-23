The Hardy Boyz’ triumphant return to the WWE during WrestleMania 33 was a fan favourite moment of the night and it would be hard to find a better moment in any recent event. The honeymoon phase of their newest stint with the company has gone without a hitch.

Getting the Hardys back on WWE television had been an absolute struggle as rumours swirled about a possible return for many months leading up to Mania. So many people had no idea who to believe as hope that the WWE could come through for the fans took over.

When Matt and Jeff’s contract with Ring of Honor expired, the tea leaves began to show that there was real life to the rumblings about a Hardy Boyz run back with the company. After completing a great return moment, WWE is figured out what’s next for the veteran tag team.

Constant questions still surround Matt Hardy’s popular ‘Broken’ gimmick that proved so successful while he was away from the company. WWE officials are currently negotiating a contract to determine when they will be allowed to use it.

The coy references to the gimmick on camera with announcers mentioning it and Matt’s distinct speech patterns have been there since Mania, but the reveal is still a ways away. Now, it seems that WWE may be pulling back on the constant teasing after RAW this week.

A tweet below shows the match graphic before and after a couple of commercial breaks. His expression goes from the unhinged smile that he made famous as Broken Matt Hardy to a more normal face in the second image.

This move may be in play to help the company if it encounters legal trouble with the company that is trying to keep the rights to those characters for themselves. At any rate, this is another twist in the saga centering around the two brothers and their road back to the WWE.

Matt has appeared to be using some of his old movements and taunts from his time as Broken Matt Hardy during various matches, but it has never been acknowledged. Careful observers pointed this out almost immediately as the teases are almost becoming blatant now.

All of these signs could signal that the inevitable turn to the character as fans believed it to be, will be a much longer battle than anticipated. Luckily, the Hardyz will be taking on Sheamus and Cesaro in a cage match which will shift the focus on them back to their talents in the ring.

