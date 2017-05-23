The Miami Heat and Chris Bosh have been engaged in a bitter contract dispute following Bosh's troubles with blood clots.

Bosh signed a maximum contract with the Heat immediately following LeBron James' decision to return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his absence has left a gaping hole in Miami. The Heat tied the Chicago Bulls' record but missed the playoffs due to a tiebreaker in the Bulls' favor.

It's an unfortunate situation for both sides, with Bosh convinced he can still compete in the sport he loves, and the Heat playing it safe after he failed a preseason physical last summer. Negotiations have picked up between the sides, with a resolution in sight.

The NBA and player's union are working toward a resolution that could leave both parties happy by the end of it. Representatives are lining up a plan that would leave Bosh guaranteed the remaining $52.1 million left on his contract, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

It gets tricky in the details, though. The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect on July 1 at the opening of free agency, and officials are planning on grandfathering Bosh's situation into the new rules that will be in place.

Under the new CBA, the Heat will not take a salary cap hit despite the franchise still paying Bosh. A medical panel will examine the situation and, if Bosh is deemed an at-risk player, Miami will have to continue paying Chris but won't take a hit to their salary structure as well.

That gives reason for Miami to push and clear significant cap space, and Bosh's money guaranteed before he agrees to anything. It's a reasonable conclusion.

The league and union would be implementing a one-time exception for Bosh, allowing the Heat to apply the more-lenient rules regarding this kind of unfortunate scenario to resolve their future with the two-time NBA champion once and for all.

Bosh still believes he can compete in the NBA, though, and as recent as last month said he believes he will play again as a gust on Larry King Now. He also explained that he understands the Heat's position on the situation.

"Yeah, I understand what they have to do as a team. It is a business. I know we -- as athletes and owners and people involved with the NBA -- never want to say it's a business, and things like that. It's is a business. And hurt does come in with that. But as president of the Miami Heat, I understand what he has to do," Bosh told King.

It sounds like business is about to be handled between both sides, but what it means for Bosh's future in the NBA remains unclear.