Gerard Pique doesn’t like Real Madrid - and the feeling is mutual, as we saw during the title celebrations at the Plaza de Cibeles in the early hours of Monday morning.

Madrid’s players were filmed singing along with the fans’ anti-Pique song which went: “Pique, b**tard, salute the champion.” Watch it HERE.

Speculation was rife on social media over who started the chant - Isco and Dani Carvajal were both named - but everyone on board the open-top bus was clearly enjoying it. Yes, including Sergio Ramos, of course.

Strangely, Pique didn’t react on Twitter.

The Barcelona defender often used the social networking website to take a pop at Barça’s fierce domestic rivals but, on this occasion, it seemed he’d been silenced.

Pique finally responds to the insulting chants

However, the 30-year-old has now issued a response to the Madrid players’ chant - albeit not via Twitter.

Following a short trip to Italy, the Spanish media caught Pique outside the airport and managed to get a response out of him.

To the surprise of many, Pique has taken the chant on the chin, insisting he wasn’t bothered.

“No, I’m not offended at all,” he was quoted a saying by Spanish newspaper AS. “No one from Madrid has to apologise to me. I’ve already spoken to Dani [Carvajal]. It’s normal, they were happy and that’s that, they had to celebrate.”

Confusion over which Madrid player he spoke to

AS initially claimed Pique said he’d already spoken with Sergio - presumably Sergio Ramos.

However, they later edited their mistake and changed it to Carvajal, as was reported by Spanish journalist David Ibanez, the first to post the quotes on Twitter.

El Chiringuito also claim Pique said he spoke with Carvajal and not Ramos.

Either way, Pique has spoken with one of them and it’s water under the bridge as far as he's is concerned.

Pique will surely get his revenge - maybe on Saturday?

Although we’re sure he’ll get his revenge if Barcelona win La Liga next season.

Knowing Pique, he’ll probably have a trick up his sleeve if Barça beat Alaves in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

