GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gerard Pique barcelona.

Gerard Pique finally reacts to Real Madrid players’ insulting chant about him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gerard Pique doesn’t like Real Madrid - and the feeling is mutual, as we saw during the title celebrations at the Plaza de Cibeles in the early hours of Monday morning.

Madrid’s players were filmed singing along with the fans’ anti-Pique song which went: “Pique, b**tard, salute the champion.” Watch it HERE.

Speculation was rife on social media over who started the chant - Isco and Dani Carvajal were both named - but everyone on board the open-top bus was clearly enjoying it. Yes, including Sergio Ramos, of course.

Article continues below

Strangely, Pique didn’t react on Twitter.

The Barcelona defender often used the social networking website to take a pop at Barça’s fierce domestic rivals but, on this occasion, it seemed he’d been silenced.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

Pique finally responds to the insulting chants

However, the 30-year-old has now issued a response to the Madrid players’ chant - albeit not via Twitter.

Following a short trip to Italy, the Spanish media caught Pique outside the airport and managed to get a response out of him.

p1bgr9135jdg910pk1escgkicitb.jpg

To the surprise of many, Pique has taken the chant on the chin, insisting he wasn’t bothered.

“No, I’m not offended at all,” he was quoted a saying by Spanish newspaper AS. “No one from Madrid has to apologise to me. I’ve already spoken to Dani [Carvajal]. It’s normal, they were happy and that’s that, they had to celebrate.”

Confusion over which Madrid player he spoke to

AS initially claimed Pique said he’d already spoken with Sergio - presumably Sergio Ramos.

However, they later edited their mistake and changed it to Carvajal, as was reported by Spanish journalist David Ibanez, the first to post the quotes on Twitter.

p1bgr8tp701291kbutil1r2q7dh9.jpg

El Chiringuito also claim Pique said he spoke with Carvajal and not Ramos.

p1bgr93ce91oddvb8v87fjb1vn8f.jpg

Either way, Pique has spoken with one of them and it’s water under the bridge as far as he's is concerned.

Pique will surely get his revenge - maybe on Saturday?

Although we’re sure he’ll get his revenge if Barcelona win La Liga next season.

Knowing Pique, he’ll probably have a trick up his sleeve if Barça beat Alaves in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Gerard Pique
Football
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again