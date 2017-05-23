GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

UFC 205.

Eddie Alvarez's coach makes bold statement about Conor McGregor's boxing skills

Fans of the UFC will know that Conor McGregor is somebody who prefers to keep the fight standing.

That’s not to say he’s weaker in other aspects of his game, but most of his victories have come standing up with some incredible striking on display.

STRIKING SKILLS

We know that his left hand is a bomb, and when he connects with that then opponents don’t really stand much of a chance and we even saw that in his last outing in November 2016, where he stripped away the lightweight championship from Eddie Alvarez in a dominating performance to hold two UFC titles at the same time.

Now, the Notorious’ focus isn’t so much on the Octagon as he’s doing what he can to lure Floyd Mayweather out of retirement for a one-off fight inside of a boxing ring.

He’s signed a contract, and he’s called out Money on numerous occasions on social media to do the same, but fans are still waiting to see whether that even comes to fruition.

A lot of people are sceptical about his chances of defeating Mayweather who has beaten all 49 of his opponents, all who had more experience at the top level than the Irishman but he hasn’t let him put that off.

He’s used to hearing criticism, but he’s now received some incredible – and slightly over the top – support from someone he knows very well.

BOLD CLAIM

In the bitter build-up to his fight against Alvarez, the latter’s coach Mark Henry was often at the wrong end of some McGregor verbal taunts – but Henry has now claimed that McGregor is one of the best boxers that he’s ever seen.

There are no sour grapes on his end, and the well-respected MMA coach also advised him to make the switch to boxing as it could pay a lot more than what he currently earns in the UFC, and we all know he loves the cheese.

According to MMAJunkie, he said: “Look, if I was Conor, I would definitely pursue the boxing, because he can make more in one fight than in 10 or 11 with the UFC.

“But, while he’s doing it, they should definitely make another 155-pound belt, because it would be ridiculous if they didn’t.

“Conor is one of the best boxers I’ve ever seen – ever.

“From his precision to his power to his speed, and I think he has a shot in the first two rounds. Because Mayweather, like a lot of boxers do when they’re sparring MMA guys, he may not think he’s that good.”

That’s certainly high praise for McGregor, as opposed to what many others have been saying when watching footage of him.

Like anyone, McGregor does have a chance against Mayweather – but that’s if he can catch him first.

What do you make of Mark Henry’s Conor McGregor claims? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Eddie Alvarez
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White

