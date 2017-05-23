GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

David de Gea is being heavily linked with Real Madrid .

Owen Hargreaves makes a big claim about who should replace David de Gea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David de Gea might well have played his last game for Manchester United.

Speculation continues to link the Spanish international with a move to Real Madrid, two years after a near transfer to the Bernabeu fell through.

Zinedine Zidane will be keen to ensure there is no botched paperwork this time around as he looks to replace Keylor Navas.

Article continues below

In turn, United will themselves be left searching for a new stopper if they lose their three-time Player of the Season.

The sale of De Gea could earn them around £60million, per the Daily Mail, and a lot of fans will want to see that reinvested straight away.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

However, it's far from obvious that the Red Devils actually need to sign a new 'keeper.

Sergio Romero put in a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw against Southampton last week, saving Manolo Gabbiadini's first-half penalty and making several other crucial stops.

Romero's shown huge potential 

While his opportunities in the Premier League are always going to be limited for as long as he is playing second fiddle to De Gea, he has been thoroughly impressive when he has featured.

And speaking on BT Sport, former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has added his voice to the growing clamour for Jose Mourinho to keep faith with the Argentine next season.

"He's only conceded six goals in 17 appearances this season," Hargreaves said.

"He's probably the best number two in European football right now, so that's why he's playing, because Mourinho trusts him.

"All these players that are going to play tomorrow [in the Europa League final], he trusts.

Earning Mourinho's trust 

"Obviously, De Gea, to replace is almost impossible, but this might be the next best thing for Manchester United. He's performed at a big level this season."

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Hargreaves has something of a reputation when it comes to talking up United players, but he may have a point.

Romero has the opportunity to become a hero when United play Ajax on Wednesday night, with a huge amount now riding on the game for Mourinho's men.

The Europa League final represents their last hope of attaining Champions League football next season, but it's quite possible that De Gea will leave regardless of whether they make it into the competition.

Ideally, United would prefer to use their budget to bring in a new centre-back and a world-class forward, so elevating Romero to the number one position could suit Mourinho perfectly.

Should Romero be United's number one next season? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
David de Gea
Real Madrid
Football
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

Jermain Defoe has agreed his next club - the money he'll earn is ridiculous

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again