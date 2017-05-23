David de Gea might well have played his last game for Manchester United.

Speculation continues to link the Spanish international with a move to Real Madrid, two years after a near transfer to the Bernabeu fell through.

Zinedine Zidane will be keen to ensure there is no botched paperwork this time around as he looks to replace Keylor Navas.

In turn, United will themselves be left searching for a new stopper if they lose their three-time Player of the Season.

The sale of De Gea could earn them around £60million, per the Daily Mail, and a lot of fans will want to see that reinvested straight away.

However, it's far from obvious that the Red Devils actually need to sign a new 'keeper.

Sergio Romero put in a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw against Southampton last week, saving Manolo Gabbiadini's first-half penalty and making several other crucial stops.

Romero's shown huge potential

While his opportunities in the Premier League are always going to be limited for as long as he is playing second fiddle to De Gea, he has been thoroughly impressive when he has featured.

And speaking on BT Sport, former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has added his voice to the growing clamour for Jose Mourinho to keep faith with the Argentine next season.

"He's only conceded six goals in 17 appearances this season," Hargreaves said.

"He's probably the best number two in European football right now, so that's why he's playing, because Mourinho trusts him.

"All these players that are going to play tomorrow [in the Europa League final], he trusts.

Earning Mourinho's trust

"Obviously, De Gea, to replace is almost impossible, but this might be the next best thing for Manchester United. He's performed at a big level this season."

Hargreaves has something of a reputation when it comes to talking up United players, but he may have a point.

Romero has the opportunity to become a hero when United play Ajax on Wednesday night, with a huge amount now riding on the game for Mourinho's men.

The Europa League final represents their last hope of attaining Champions League football next season, but it's quite possible that De Gea will leave regardless of whether they make it into the competition.

Ideally, United would prefer to use their budget to bring in a new centre-back and a world-class forward, so elevating Romero to the number one position could suit Mourinho perfectly.

